BJP Points Amused At Congress Infighting Before MCD Polls After Sandeep Dikshit's Tweet Against Party Member Devendra Yadav

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit has slammed his party leader Devendra Yadav in a tweet. He took objection to how Yadav attended a Congress event where his mother Sheila Dikshit's portrait is on display.

Sheila Dikshit became the President of the Delhi Congress unit in 2019 after Ajay Maken resigned. At that time Devendra Yadav was the working president. It is said that there used to be a rift between Sheila Dikshit and Devendra Yadav.

At the Congress event, there was a banner that announced the party manifesto for the Delhi MCD elections and also had a picture of Sheila Dikshit printed on it. Pictures of the event were posted by Congress leader Mudit Agarwal on Twitter. Sandeep Dikshit reacted to the pictures in a tweet.

I find it utterly reprehensible that this fellow devendra yadav sits on stage where my mothers photo has been displayed - the way and manner in which he manipulated against her and did his best to humiliate her was despicable https://t.co/PUqOVph5Cz — Sandeep Dikshit (@_SandeepDikshit) December 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the Congress over this matter. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted about this latest instance was similar to the discord between Rajesh Pilot and Ashok Gehlot.