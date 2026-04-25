AAP To Seek Disqualification Of Seven Rajya Sabha MPs Over BJP Merger

Summary of this article
Sanjay Singh said AAP will submit a formal letter seeking action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.
AAP argues that splits or breakaway groups in Parliament are not legally recognised, even with two-thirds support.
Former AAP leader Raghav Chadha said seven MPs signed a letter backing the merger with the BJP.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday that it will write to C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, seeking the disqualification of seven MPs who announced their merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the request would be made under the anti-defection law. He stated that neither the law nor the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution recognises splits or breakaway groups in either the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha, even with the support of two-thirds of members.
The move follows an announcement by former AAP deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha, who said that a majority of the party’s Upper House MPs had decided to merge with the BJP.
Chadha said seven MPs had signed a letter confirming the decision, which was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. The MPs later met BJP president Nitin Nabin.
Earlier on Friday, Singh said AAP would challenge the move under the Constitution’s anti-defection provisions. In a post on X, he said he would seek the disqualification of Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, arguing that joining the BJP amounted to voluntarily giving up membership of their original party under the Tenth Schedule.