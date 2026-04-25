AAP To Seek Disqualification Of Seven Rajya Sabha MPs Over BJP Merger

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. Singh on Friday slammed the party's Rajya Sabha members' defection as a work of the BJP under 'Operation Lotus', and said that the people of Punjab will not forgive the seven who quit. | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. Singh on Friday slammed the party's Rajya Sabha members' defection as a work of the BJP under 'Operation Lotus', and said that the people of Punjab will not forgive the seven who quit. | Photo: PTI