AAP To Seek Disqualification Of Seven Rajya Sabha MPs Over BJP Merger

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said it will ask the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to disqualify seven MPs who announced their decision to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing anti-defection rules

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Sanjay Singhs press conference
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. Singh on Friday slammed the party's Rajya Sabha members' defection as a work of the BJP under 'Operation Lotus', and said that the people of Punjab will not forgive the seven who quit. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanjay Singh said AAP will submit a formal letter seeking action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

  • AAP argues that splits or breakaway groups in Parliament are not legally recognised, even with two-thirds support.

  • Former AAP leader Raghav Chadha said seven MPs signed a letter backing the merger with the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday that it will write to C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, seeking the disqualification of seven MPs who announced their merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the request would be made under the anti-defection law. He stated that neither the law nor the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution recognises splits or breakaway groups in either the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha, even with the support of two-thirds of members.

The move follows an announcement by former AAP deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha, who said that a majority of the party’s Upper House MPs had decided to merge with the BJP.

Chadha said seven MPs had signed a letter confirming the decision, which was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. The MPs later met BJP president Nitin Nabin.

Earlier on Friday, Singh said AAP would challenge the move under the Constitution’s anti-defection provisions. In a post on X, he said he would seek the disqualification of Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, arguing that joining the BJP amounted to voluntarily giving up membership of their original party under the Tenth Schedule.

Related Content
Anna Hazare - null
Anna Hazare Says AAP MP Exodus Signals Internal Rift As Raghav Chadha Leads BJP Merger Move
Raghav Chadha - Imago/ANI news
From Critic to Convert: Raghav Chadha Leads Dramatic Rajya Sabha Defection To BJP
Raghav Chadha Rebuts Criticism, Shares Video of Raising Punjab Issues in Parliament - Representative Image
AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Quit: Raghav Chadha And Faction Join BJP
AAP MP Raghav Chadha talks about AAP fallout - null
Raghav Chadha cites ‘Laws of Power’ amid AAP fallout
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Hits Back As Nissanka Falls After Rahul Lifeline

  2. Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Hasan Ali Sends Openers Back In The First Over

  3. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  4. DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  5. DC Vs PBKS Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Indian Premier League Match 35?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 24, 2026

  2. From Critic to Convert: Raghav Chadha Leads Dramatic Rajya Sabha Defection To BJP

  3. Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

  4. Gargi College Gatecrash Rekindles Questions Of Power, Safety On Women’s Campuses

  5. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Meta, Microsoft Cut Thousands Of Jobs As AI Investment Surges

  2. New Canadian Citizenship Rules Open Doors For Millions Of Americans

  3. Iranian FM Araghchi Heads To Pakistan As Diplomatic Push For US Talks Intensifies

  4. Parliament Suspended In Nepal, Home Minister Resigns Amid Financial Conduct Probe

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Sompal Kami Brings NEP Back With 2 Quick Wickets| UAE 135/6 (35)

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance