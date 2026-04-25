AAP Exodus Exposes Anti-Defection Contradiction

In 2006, the Supreme Court upheld open ballot in Rajya Sabha elections, holding that secrecy can yield to the purity of indirect elections. Under the Tenth Schedule’s merger exception, a merger is deemed valid if not less than two-thirds of the legislature party agrees.
Twenty years later, the Tenth Schedule may allow seven Rajya Sabha MPs to hand the outcome of that vote to another political formation, without anyone bothering to ask the MLA what he thought about it. Both readings claim to protect the same thing: the integrity of an elected mandate.
A single legislator who votes her conscience against a party whip commits an offence grave enough to cost her seat. Seven legislators who walk out of the same party together, taking their seats with them, commit no offence at all. The lone dissenter is disqualified; the coordinated collective is licensed. What is bad in retail automatically becomes good in wholesale.
When not less than two-thirds of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha legislature party announced their merger with the BJP, they violated no law.
A statute written in 1985 to restrain political defection now furnishes the procedural path for it, and the only question the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha must answer is arithmetic. Two-thirds is not a test of political conviction. It is a threshold above which conviction becomes unnecessary.
The Tenth Schedule was a serious response to a serious problem, and the horse-trading of the 1960s and 1970s was not going to stop on its own. Forty years is a long time, however, and the provision that was always the statute's weakest seam has begun to carry weight the drafters neither foresaw nor intended. Paragraph 4 is the one paragraph in this law that has outgrown its own justification.
The three meanings of ‘party’
The retail inversion begins with a word. ‘Party’ appears throughout the Tenth Schedule in three distinct senses. There is the political party outside Parliament: the organisation with members, manifestos, and a recorded electoral history. There is the legislature party: the group of individuals elected on that party's ticket. And there is the symbol on the ballot, which is what the voter actually recognised. Paragraph 4(2) performs the crucial sleight of hand. It deems a merger of the original political party to have taken place when two-thirds of the legislature party agree, regardless of whether any merger has actually occurred outside Parliament. The deeming clause is the hinge on which the entire inversion turns.
When a single legislator wishes to leave her seat, Article 101(3)(b) requires her to submit a written resignation to the presiding officer, who must be satisfied that it is voluntary and genuine. That is the constitutional treatment of one legislator unmaking one mandate: a formal act, a named officer, a test of authenticity. Paragraph 4 permits the collective reassignment of two-thirds of a legislature party’s mandates and attaches none of these safeguards. The same presiding officer who must probe the authenticity of one resignation has no duty to probe anything when seven MPs arrive with a joint letter of merger.
One departure triggers constitutional scrutiny; seven, bundled together, trigger a headcount. The 91st Amendment closed the one-third split loophole in 2003 because Parliament recognised that what began as an exception had become a rule.
The Kuldip Nayar problem
The wholesale half of the inversion comes into focus against a case hiding in plain sight for two decades. Kuldip Nayar v. Union of India (2006) upheld the shift from secret to open ballot in Rajya Sabha elections. The majority held that the electorate in such an election is the State Legislative Assembly, and that the integrity of the assembly’s collective choice was weighty enough to justify abandoning the secret vote.
The MLA’s ballot, the Court held that secrecy is not essential in Rajya Sabha elections. It was a recorded instrument of institutional choice, a safeguard for the institution whose voice the ballot carried.
A value cannot fall silent when a distortion prevented at the point of voting is permitted after the election.
A disciplined amendment would keep the merger exception but, for Rajya Sabha seats alone, require the assent of the State Legislative Assembly whose MLAs elected the defecting MPs, through a resolution passed by a majority of the Assembly’s total membership, on the model already used for removal motions and Article 368 ratifications.
The resolution would be moved within sixty days of the Chairman’s receipt of the merger claim, which would be held in abeyance until then. The voter on the other end of the transaction would be consulted.
A law doing wholesale work it was not written for
The Anti-Defection Law was enacted to prevent legislators from toppling governments by crossing the floor mid-term. The Rajya Sabha cannot topple a government. It plays no role in confidence motions, does not elect the Prime Minister, and does not sustain the Treasury’s working majority from one week to the next. The seven MPs who have now availed themselves of Paragraph 4 are the people this law was never really written for.
And yet it is in this House, where the mischief is absent, that anti-defection protection ought to be stricter, not looser. The directly elected House forgives a great deal, because the voter stands ready to judge the legislator again. In the Rajya Sabha, the electorate has already dispersed by the time the defection occurs, and the only way to preserve its voice is through institutional design.
Through Paragraph 4, the state whose assembly elected these MPs on one party's symbol will find itself represented, for the remainder of those terms, by the very party it had defeated at home. The MLAs who cast the original votes are not asked. The voters who elected those MLAs are not consulted.
In 2006, the Court took the trouble to protect the integrity of an MLA’s vote before it was cast. In 2026, Parliament now has the opportunity to protect its meaning after the fact.
Until it does, the Tenth Schedule will continue to do what it now does best: punish the retail act of conscience and bless the wholesale act of departure. That is a strange economy for a constitutional democracy to run.