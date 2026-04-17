Raghav Chadha cites ‘Laws of Power’ amid AAP fallout

Yet, rather than retreating into the shadows, Chadha has chosen a path of cryptic resilience. His recent focus on the 48 Laws of Power particularly the warning to "never outshine the master"—suggests a man who is meticulously documenting his own political exile. By standing alone in the House on Friday, he seemed to be sending a message back to Arvind Kejriwal and his detractors: you can take the title, but you haven't taken the seat. In Indian politics, the "recently removed" deputy leader is proving that sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do is simply show up.