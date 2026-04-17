Raghav Chadha cites ‘Laws of Power’ amid AAP fallout

Summary of this article
In the Rajya Sabha gathering during re- election of Deputy Chairperson, Raghav Chadha stole the spotlight.
Chadha’s address was a reminder of the bruised egos and fractured loyalties just beneath the surface of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Standing alone on Friday, Chadha said that the title can be taken but the seat can never.
There is a particular kind of loneliness in being the only person from your team to show up for the game, especially when your teammates are the ones who tried to bench you. On Friday, as the Rajya Sabha gathered to re-elect Harivansh Narayan Singh as Deputy Chairperson, Raghav Chadha stood in the center of that spotlight. With a detectable edge of irony, he introduced himself not by his pedigree or his state, but by the forced reality: “I am the recently removed deputy leader.”
It was a moment that felt less like a political statement and more like a human one. Chadha pointed out the empty seats where his party’s senior leaders and his own replacement, Ashok Kumar Mitthal, were supposed to be. In a chamber defined by procedure and decorum, Chadha’s address was a reminder of the bruised egos and fractured loyalties simmering just beneath the surface of the Aam Aadmi Party.
The fallout has been remarkably personal. When Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann mocked Chadha for worrying about the price of airport samosas instead of "real" politics, it wasn't just a policy critique—it was a public shaming of a former protégé. For Chadha, a man who rose to prominence as the polished, articulate face of a grassroots movement, being dismissed as a "soft PR" distraction by his own mentors clearly left a mark.
Yet, rather than retreating into the shadows, Chadha has chosen a path of cryptic resilience. His recent focus on the 48 Laws of Power particularly the warning to "never outshine the master"—suggests a man who is meticulously documenting his own political exile. By standing alone in the House on Friday, he seemed to be sending a message back to Arvind Kejriwal and his detractors: you can take the title, but you haven't taken the seat. In Indian politics, the "recently removed" deputy leader is proving that sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do is simply show up.