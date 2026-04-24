AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Quit: Raghav Chadha And Faction Join BJP

Summary of this article
Seven out of ten Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members have officially resigned from the party.
Leader Raghav Chadha confirmed that the departing MPs intend to join the Bharatiya Janata Party as a faction.
Notable members including Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, and Harbhajan Singh are among those who quit.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) experienced a notable shift on Friday, as several of its Rajya Sabha members, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, resigned from the party.
According to PTI, Pathak stated during a joint press conference that he intended to join the BJP. Chadha, meanwhile, noted that nearly two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members have quit the party and will join the BJP as a unified faction.
PTI reported that Chadha mentioned several other Rajya Sabha MPs, including Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh, have also quit the organisation. As reported by PTI, the three leaders claimed that seven out of 10 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs have officially resigned from the party.
(With inputs from PTI)