Fresh Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Force Mass Evacuations

Nearly 650 schools in Thailand have been shut and Cambodian schools thrown into chaos as children face repeated disruptions and fear.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict_
Cambodia–Thailand Clashes | Photo: AP/Anton L. Delgado
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New cross-border fighting has killed at least five people, with both countries accusing each other of provoking the violence.

  • The latest flare-up comes despite a recent ceasefire agreement, with tensions escalating since May and over 40 deaths reported.

  • Thailand and Cambodia continue to dispute sovereignty along their 800km border, a conflict rooted in century-old territorial claims.

Residents on both sides of the Thailand–Cambodia border evacuated en masse on Monday as renewed clashes erupted, leaving at least five people dead.

Each country has accused the other of triggering the violence, marking the most serious confrontation since a ceasefire was agreed in July.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said his country "never wanted violence" but would "use necessary means to preserve its sovereignty", while Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen accused Thai "invaders" of provoking retaliation.

Since May, rising tensions between the neighbours have resulted in more than 40 deaths, alongside import bans and travel restrictions. On Monday, the Thai army said its troops responded to Cambodian fire in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani Province, including launching air strikes along the disputed border; meanwhile, Phnom Penh’s defence ministry said Thai forces initiated the assault in Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province.

Officials on both sides said at least one Thai soldier and four Cambodian civilians had been killed, with around a dozen more wounded in Monday’s fighting.

Nearly 650 schools across five Thai provinces have been ordered to close for safety reasons, the education minister said, following fresh tensions that have simmered since Sunday.

Related Content
Related Content

Videos shared on social media show chaotic scenes in schools across Cambodia’s border provinces as parents rushed to collect their children.

In July, in the middle of exams, five days of heavy fighting broke out between the two countries.

Afterwards, Pongsuwan’s school moved to online classes, but many students could not access them due to a lack of internet at home, while school-issued iPads did not reach everyone.

Under the terms of the peace deal, both countries will withdraw troops and heavy artillery from conflict zones, restore civilian access to affected villages, and establish a joint border commission to oversee demarcation and development. - X.com
Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

BY Outlook News Desk

In Cambodia, former journalist Mech Dara posted several clips on his X account showing children running from their schools.

"How many times [do these] kids have to suffer the shocking environment?" he wrote. "The nonsense fighting bring kids [a] horrible nightmare."

He also posted an image of a boy in his school uniform eating in an underground bunker. "Why does the kid and his family have to eat their meal in the bunker...?" he wrote.

Meanwhile, Pongsuwan told the BBC that he and his neighbours remain unsure whether to evacuate, even as gunfire intermittently echoes through their village.

"If you ask whether we're scared, yes we are... Should we leave? Will it really be safer? Or should we stay?" he told the BBC.

The military of Thailand said the strikes targeted Cambodian military infrastructure — including weapon depots, command centres and logistical routes — in response to what it described as a serious buildup of heavy weapons and combat units by Cambodia. - | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Thailand Launches Airstrikes On Cambodia After Fresh Border Clashes

BY Outlook News Desk

The century-old border dispute dramatically escalated on 24 July when a Cambodian rocket barrage struck Thailand, followed by Thai air strikes.

Days later, Bangkok and Phnom Penh agreed to an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In October, both sides signed a ceasefire agreement in Malaysia during a ceremony attended by US President Donald Trump, who hailed it as a historic achievement in resolving the conflict.

But two weeks later, Thailand said it would suspend implementation of the deal after two of its soldiers were injured by a landmine near the Cambodian border.

Cambodia, which nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering the ceasefire, has insistently maintained that it remains committed to the agreement.

Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty along their 800km border for more than a century, dating back to its demarcation following French colonial rule in Cambodia.

(with inputs from BBC )

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  4. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

  5. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  3. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  4. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  5. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients