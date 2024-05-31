Miss Universe Faces Scrutiny After Leaked Video. Can Diverse Contestants Ever Win?

A recently surfaced recording from an alleged Miss Universe board meeting in November has stirred up a storm within the pageant community. The recording suggests that Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, co-owner of Miss Universe, made disparaging remarks about diverse contestants, despite the organisation's commitment to inclusivity.
In the leaked video, reportedly obtained by Vox, Jakrajutatip appears to assert that while women from "non-traditional backgrounds" are permitted to compete, they are unlikely to win. "The trans women, the women with husbands, divorced women ... they can compete, but they cannot win," she is heard saying. Her remarks raise questions about the sincerity of the pageant's professed values of inclusivity.
Furthermore, Jakrajutatip allegedly discusses a communication strategy centred around social inclusion, implying that it is merely a facade to appease the public rather than a genuine commitment. She reportedly suggests that certain contestants, such as those of larger size, may be allowed to participate but with reservations about their chances of success, hinting at possible biases within the organisation.
The leaked video has sparked outrage among observers, with many questioning the integrity of the Miss Universe Organization. Despite attempts to downplay the significance of the recording, citing it as a malicious attempt to tarnish the organisation's reputation, the controversy persists.
In response to inquiries, a representative for Miss Universe reiterated the organization's dedication to inclusion, transparency, and integrity. However, scepticism remains high, especially given the context of recent controversies within the pageant world, including resignations and allegations of misconduct.
Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, the CEO of JKN Global Group, which owns Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA, has addressed the leaked footage on social media. In a Facebook post, she dismissed the video as manipulated and out of context, expressing bewilderment at the motives behind its release.
Jakrajutatip, who became the first woman to own the Miss Universe Organisation in 2022, emphasised her commitment to promoting diversity and gender equality. Despite the backlash, she remains steadfast in her belief in the values of love and forgiveness.