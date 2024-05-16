Amid recent controversy about Miss USA’s resignation, Savannah Gankiewicz, the first runner-up from the 2023 Miss USA, representing Hawaii, has been crowned Miss USA 2023. The 28-year-old model and leader of a female empowerment nonprofit took over the title from the previous holder, Noelia Voigt, who resigned citing mental health concerns.
The ceremony, held at a hotel in Waikiki, Hawaii, saw Gankiewicz accepting the crown from Governor Josh Green, expressing her readiness to make a positive impact with the organization. Addressing the audience, she emphasized her commitment to mental health advocacy and empowering others, drawing from her background as a certified mental health first aid responder and training in anti-bullying suicide prevention.
Noelia Voigt's resignation earlier in the month citing mental health reasons had sparked controversy after her resignation letter accused Miss USA CEO Laylah Rose of fostering a culture of fear and control within the organization. Following Voigt, Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava also stepped down, stating that her values no longer aligned with the direction of the organization.
Rose did not address the allegations directly during Gankiewicz's crowning ceremony. The upcoming Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on the CW network, following a recent multi-year agreement.
Amidst the ongoing controversy, the Miss Teen USA role remains vacant after the first runner-up, Stephanie Skinner of New York, declined to accept the title in a public statement.
Some former Miss USA state title holders have voiced their support for Voigt, while others, like reigning Miss Colorado USA Arianna Lemus, have resigned in protest, citing compromises to their values and the silencing of women within the organization.