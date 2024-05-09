United States

Miss Teen USA Resigns Following Miss USA's Resignation

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, resigned, citing a misalignment of values with the organization. This follows Miss USA Noelia Voigt's resignation due to mental health concerns.

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava
info_icon

The pageant world was shaken to its core on Wednesday when Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, announced her resignation from her coveted title, sending shock waves through the pageant community. This announcement came just days after another significant resignation, that of Miss USA, Noelia Voigt, further intensifying the sense of upheaval within these prestigious competitions.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, UmaSofia Srivastava, a high school student from New Jersey, revealed that her decision to step down stemmed from a misalignment of her personal values with the direction of the organization. Despite her pride in being the first Mexican-Indian American to hold the Miss Teen USA title, Srivastava expressed a need to prioritize her own principles and beliefs.

Photo: @umasofias
info_icon

Her resignation marks the end of a brief yet impactful tenure as Miss Teen USA 2023, which she secured in September amidst stiff competition. Srivastava emphasized her commitment to academic pursuits, highlighting her membership in the National Honor Society and her forthcoming college application process. Additionally, she reiterated her dedication to advocacy work, particularly with organizations such as the Lotus Petal and Bridge of Books foundations.

Noelia Voigt - Ryan Hartford / AP
Noelia Voigt Steps Down As Miss USA Citing Mental Health Concerns

BY Outlook International Desk

The response from the pageant community was swift, with the Miss Universe organization issuing a statement via Instagram, expressing respect for Srivastava's decision and assuring the public that the well-being of titleholders remains a top priority. They also indicated that a successor would be named in due course.

Meanwhile, the reasons behind Noelia Voigt's resignation as Miss USA earlier in the week drew considerable attention. Voigt, a proud Venezuelan American representing Utah, cited concerns regarding her mental health as the primary motivation for stepping down. Her departure was marked by a poignant Instagram post, in which she encouraged others to prioritize their mental well-being and advocate for themselves.

However, Voigt's post garnered additional scrutiny due to a perceived hidden message. The first letter of each of the first 11 sentences spelled out "I am silenced," prompting speculation about the existence of a non-disclosure agreement. Despite this speculation, the Miss USA Organization affirmed its support for Voigt's decision and reiterated its commitment to the well-being of its titleholders.

The resignations of Srivastava and Voigt, coupled with the departure of Claudia Michelle, the organization's social media director, last week, have sparked broader conversations within the pageant community.

Concerns about workplace toxicity and bullying have been raised, prompting calls for greater transparency and accountability within these organizations.

Miss USA R'Bonney Nola Is Crowned Miss Universe 2022, India's Divita Rai Misses Out
Miss USA R’Bonney Nola Is Crowned Miss Universe 2022, India's Divita Rai Misses Out

BY Nivedita

