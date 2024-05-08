United States

Noelia Voigt Steps Down As Miss USA Citing Mental Health Concerns

Noelia Voigt, the current Miss USA, announced her resignation citing mental health concerns. Voigt, who was crowned in September 2023, expressed gratitude for her journey but emphasized the need to prioritize well-being.

Advertisement

Ryan Hartford / AP
Noelia Voigt Photo: Ryan Hartford / AP
info_icon

Noelia Voigt, the reigning Miss USA, has announced her decision to relinquish her crown in order to prioritize her mental health. Voigt, who was bestowed the prestigious title on September 29, 2023, in Reno Tahoe, shared her decision on Monday through a heartfelt Instagram post.

In her statement, Voigt expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Utah and later the USA at the Miss Universe pageant, held in November. However, she revealed that the toll on her mental well-being led her to the difficult choice of stepping down from her role as Miss USA 2023.

"Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," Voigt, aged 24, wrote. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today."

Advertisement

Voigt emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health and encouraged others to advocate for themselves and their well-being. She acknowledged that her decision might come as a shock but urged her followers to never compromise their physical and mental well-being.

Following Voigt's announcement, the Miss USA organization released a statement expressing support for her decision. A spokesperson stated, "We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe 2023 - null
Saudi Arabia To Make History With First-Ever Miss Universe Contestant, Selection Underway

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

The organization also revealed that plans are underway to transition responsibilities to a successor. An announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA is expected soon.

Noelia Voigt, described by the Miss USA website as a transformational leader and advocate for good, had ambitious plans for her reign, including establishing her own design firm and hosting a TV show aimed at helping families in need. She was also recognized for her efforts in raising awareness about dating violence and prevention.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy 'Scam': Delhi HC Grants More Time To ED, CBI To Respond To Sisodia's Bail Pleas
  2. 'People In South Look Like Africans...': Sam Pitroda Describes How Indians Look, Stirs Row
  3. Malayalam Channel Cameraman Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala
  4. Noida: Girl Gets Attacked By Dog In Lift Of Housing Society | On Cam
  5. Kerala Airports See Passengers Protest Against AI Express' Last-Minute Cancellations
Entertainment News
  1. Photo Of Alia Bhatt And Her 'Nazar Ka Kaala Tika' Behind Her Ear During Met Gala 2024 Appearance Goes Viral
  2. 'Piku' Turns 9: Deepika Padukone Remembers Late Irrfan Khan In An Adorable BTS Pic; Shares Interesting Anecdote Related To Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Ian Gelder Dies At 74: 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Passes Away Due To Bile Duct Cancer
  4. Did Stray Kids' Bang Chan Take A Swipe At Rude Paparazzi Behaviour After Met Gala Attendance? Here's What He Said
  5. Confirmed: Huma Qureshi Joins Cast Of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Reunites With Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  2. Pakistan Tour Of Ireland: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming In India - All You Need To Know About Pak Vs Ire
  3. PSG vs Dortmund: Bundesliga Side Secure Champions League Final Berth, Defeat PSG 2-0 Aggregate - In Pics
  4. NBA Playoff Semis: Thunder Pull Away From Mavericks; Celtics Rout Cavaliers In Opener
  5. IPL 2024: Hayden Praises Samson's Performance, Applauds His Mastery Over Spin and Pace
World News
  1. Noelia Voigt Steps Down As Miss USA Citing Mental Health Concerns
  2. Biden, Trump Win Indiana Presidential Primaries
  3. Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: 7 Game-Changing Announcements You Don't Want To Miss!
  4. Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Can't Be Solved By Rewarding Moscow's Aggression: Italian President
  5. Indian Envoy In Canada Warns Of 'Big Red Line' On Anti-India Activities Of Sikh Separatist Groups
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges