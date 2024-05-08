Noelia Voigt Steps Down As Miss USA Citing Mental Health Concerns

Noelia Voigt, the reigning Miss USA, has announced her decision to relinquish her crown in order to prioritize her mental health. Voigt, who was bestowed the prestigious title on September 29, 2023, in Reno Tahoe, shared her decision on Monday through a heartfelt Instagram post.
In her statement, Voigt expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Utah and later the USA at the Miss Universe pageant, held in November. However, she revealed that the toll on her mental well-being led her to the difficult choice of stepping down from her role as Miss USA 2023.
"Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," Voigt, aged 24, wrote. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today."
Voigt emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health and encouraged others to advocate for themselves and their well-being. She acknowledged that her decision might come as a shock but urged her followers to never compromise their physical and mental well-being.
Following Voigt's announcement, the Miss USA organization released a statement expressing support for her decision. A spokesperson stated, "We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."
The organization also revealed that plans are underway to transition responsibilities to a successor. An announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA is expected soon.
Noelia Voigt, described by the Miss USA website as a transformational leader and advocate for good, had ambitious plans for her reign, including establishing her own design firm and hosting a TV show aimed at helping families in need. She was also recognized for her efforts in raising awareness about dating violence and prevention.