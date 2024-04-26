Saudi Arabia To Make History With First-Ever Miss Universe Contestant, Selection Underway

In a first, Saudi Arabia has decided to throw its hat in the ring in the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 pageant. Ditching its "ultra-conservative" image, the Miss Universe contestant for Saudi Arabia is to be announced soon.
As per the organisers of the Miss Universe contest, the organisation us "undergoing a rigorous vetting process qualifying a potential candidate to be awarded the Saudi Arabia franchise."
Miss Universe 2024 is scheduled to be held later this year in September. The pageant is likely to take place in Mexico. Speaking to AFP, Maria Jose Unda, the organisation's coordinator of international relations, stated that it is "possible" for Saudi Arabia to have a contestant in place before the next edition of the contest.
This statement from the organisers comes after Saudi model Rumy al-Qahtani sparked buzz online in March after she claimed to be representing the kingdom at Miss Universe.
The 27-year-old Riyadh model posted on Instagram, posing with the Saudi flag and stated that she was "honoured" to represent the country at Miss Universe.
However, Miss Universe issued a statement and referred to Qahtani's post as "false and misleading". As per the latest reports, the organisation is in the middle of the selection process for candidates and will pick one for Saudi Arabia as well.
Speaking to AFP, Qahtani has stated that she has been approached by the organisation to represent Saudi Arabia.
"Negotiations started but it was during the month of Ramadan and I wasn't able to respond. We are still negotiating, and hopefully it will result in a happy ending," the model told news agency AFP.
Once a candidate is announced, it would be the first time Saudi Arabia will contest in the beauty pageant. The participation in Miss Universe also comes as part of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman's move to lure more tourists and investors to the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has been associated with repression of women and their rights. The kingdom has recently lifted its ban on women to drive cars. Despite lifting certain restrictions, activists claims the kingdom and its laws still discriminate against women in matters of marriage, divorce and child-rearing.