Hallmark Announces First-Ever Immersive Christmas Experience In Kansas City And Christmas Cruise To The Bahamas!

Hallmark enthusiasts can anticipate another delightful holiday treat this season! As preparations for the eagerly awaited Christmas cruise in November are underway, the company has a special surprise in store for fans of the festive season — introducing the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience, PEOPLE reports.
Hallmark and Hallmark Media will host this immersive event at the Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, also the location of the brand's headquarters. Throughout weekends from November 29 to December 23, fans will have the chance to meet stars from their beloved holiday films.
Among the 37 featured special guests are Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, Wes Brown, Ashley Williams, Nikki DeLoach, Andie MacDowell, Rachel Boston, Aimee Garcia, Pascale Hutton, Benjamin Ayres, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Crystal Lowe, Brendan Penny, and Kavan Smith.
Fans of Hallmark can also engage in various complimentary activities and opt for paid VIP packages available during the experience.
Ticketed activities encompass photo ops with holiday stars, behind-the-scenes panels, movie marathons, breakfast with Santa, curated workshops with Hallmark artists, and more. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, May 16, at 11 a.m. ET.
Further experiences include sampling themed food and beverages at the venue, enjoying a magical ice skating adventure, and witnessing tree lighting ceremonies featuring one of the world's tallest Christmas trees.
“Creating ways to help people celebrate and connect is at the very core of our brand DNA at Hallmark, especially during the holiday season,” says Lindsey Roy, Hallmark’s Senior Vice President of Brand Development. “We are so excited to bring this uniquely Hallmark experience to life, and can't wait to watch people find joy and make memories together."
Year-round, enthusiasts can explore the history of Hallmark for free at the Hallmark Visitors Center situated at the Crown Center, the very same location as the Christmas experience.
In July 2023, excitement surged among fans when the company revealed its first Christmas cruise. This floating winter wonderland is scheduled to embark on a magical voyage to the Bahamas with two distinct sailings in November — and indeed, holiday movie stars will grace the decks!
The Norwegian Gem will host the cruise, providing a plethora of immersive activities including meet-and-greets with stars, behind-the-scenes panels, the premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie, and much more.
For further details about the inaugural Hallmark Christmas Experience and ticket purchases, visit experiencehallmarkchristmas.com.