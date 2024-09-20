Indira Gandhi, The Nationalist

When she came to power, Indira Gandhi had lived India’s politics all her life, but had absolutely no experience of administration. To make her task more difficult, she became the prime minister when our country was in a crisis. India had just suffered the first of two colossal droughts in 1965, and had been able to feed its population only because of the vast American wheat shipments under its Public Law 480. The passage of the Second Industrial Policy Resolution of 1956, which aimed to create a ‘socialist pattern of society’, had all but blocked not only private investment, but also severely limited the growth of existing industrial enterprises in the private sector.