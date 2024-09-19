Democracy's Darkest Hour

In this issue, Kalpana Sharma writes about how Himmat Weekly, like a few other newspapers, ran blank editorials to mark the dark period. Kumar Ketkar writes about the exciting and challenging times for journalists who wrote in the volatile decade of the 1970s. Prem Shankar Jha writes on how during both the Emergency period and the last decade of the Modi government, his writing has been devoted to questioning the government’s policies and actions.