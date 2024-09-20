From The Tumultuous '70s, Some Questions Remain

Gandhi travelled to Europe, America and other parts of the world, appealing personally to the respective heads of states, to help the country in the time of crisis. It was a human as well as an economic crisis, and war clouds had begun to hover over the Indian subcontinent. But her appeal fell on deaf ears. In the meantime, the genocide-like massacre of the Muslim Bengali population continued. Pakistan was a strategic military base of the US and the country did not want to hurt their mutual interests. The European countries followed the lead of the US.