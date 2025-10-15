Minister Priyank Kharge Shares Video Of Abusive Call, Vows To Protect Youth From Extremism

Karnataka Minister escalates RSS ban row by releasing clip of threats, reaffirming ideological battle to shield children from 'divisive poison' amid family-targeted abuse.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Priyank Kharge RSS
Speaking publicly, Kharge asserted that he was “neither shaken nor surprised” by the backlash, drawing parallels to past attacks on figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar. Photo: File photo
Summary
  • Kharge shared a video of an RSS-linked caller using slurs against his family, questioning if such language stems from RSS training amid ongoing threat calls.

  • The minister reiterated calls to prohibit RSS shakhas in government spaces, accusing them of poisoning young minds with divisive ideas contrary to India's unity.

  • Undeterred by intimidation, Kharge pledged ideological steps to protect youth, promoting Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar's teachings to rescue them from 'vicious cycles of poison'.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday released a12-minute video of a threatening phone call from an unidentified man claiming RSS affiliation, who hurled abusive slurs in Hindi targeting the minister's mother and family. The clip, shared on X, captures Kharge calmly challenging the caller: "Did you learn this abusive language in RSS shakhas? Does Mohan Bhagwat or B.L. Santosh endorse this?" This comes days after Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and public spaces, alleging they instill "negative ideas" and "divisive ideologies" in youth.

In his post, Kharge described the call as a "small example" of the "filth" RSS fills young minds with, vowing an unrelenting fight to prevent innocent children from falling prey to such a "polluted system." He emphasized ideological politics over power games, calling for RSS foot soldiers to be exposed to the progressive teachings of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar to counter hatred. "Threats won't unsettle me; it's their illusion," Kharge asserted, noting similar abuse targeted his wife, children, and senior Congress leaders. He has written to the Union Home Ministry seeking action, with Karnataka's Home Minister assuring swift measures.

The controversy erupted after Kharge's October 4 letter to the CM, highlighting RSS shakhas on public grounds as contrary to constitutional values and national unity. CM Siddaramaiah has directed officials to study Tamil Nadu's model for similar curbs, while Kharge referenced a Kerala man's suicide linked to alleged RSS camp abuse, claiming similar issues in Karnataka. BJP leaders faced pointed questions from Kharge on whether they'd tolerate such insults against PM Modi's or Bhagwat's family. The episode underscores deepening Congress-RSS tensions in the state, with Kharge framing it as a battle for the youth's future against extremism.

Published At:
Tags

