‘Avoid Company of Sanatanis’: Siddaramaiah Warns Against RSS Influence

Karnataka CM urged youth to avoid RSS-linked "Sanatanis," accusing the organization of promoting casteism and division under the banner of Sanatana Dharma.
The BJP slammed the remarks as anti-Hindu, demanding an apology, while Siddaramaiah clarified his criticism was aimed at RSS ideology, not the religion itself.
The statement fuels ongoing Congress-BJP tensions in Karnataka, amplifying debates on RSS’s influence and its portrayal of Sanatana Dharma.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stirred a political storm on Saturday with a sharp critique of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), cautioning citizens, particularly the youth, to "avoid the company of Sanatanis" associated with the organization, which he accused of fostering division and hatred in society.Speaking at a public event in Bengaluru, the Congress leader alleged that RSS and its affiliates misuse the term "Sanatana Dharma" to push an agenda of casteism and communalism, urging people to stay vigilant.
The remarks drew immediate backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with state president B.Y. Vijayendra calling them an attack on Hindu culture and demanding an apology. Siddaramaiah clarified that his comments targeted the RSS’s ideology, not Hinduism, emphasizing that true Sanatana Dharma promotes equality, while the RSS distorts it for political gain.He cited historical instances, alleging RSS’s opposition to progressive reforms like women’s education and social justice movements.
The controversy comes amid heightened political tensions in Karnataka, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of appeasement politics, while Siddaramaiah’s supporters argue he is countering divisive ideologies. The statement has reignited debates on the role of RSS in public life, with social media platforms buzzing with polarized reactions.