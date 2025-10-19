‘Avoid Company of Sanatanis’: Siddaramaiah Warns Against RSS Influence

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stirred a political storm on Saturday with a sharp critique of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), cautioning citizens, particularly the youth, to "avoid the company of Sanatanis" associated with the organization, which he accused of fostering division and hatred in society.Speaking at a public event in Bengaluru, the Congress leader alleged that RSS and its affiliates misuse the term "Sanatana Dharma" to push an agenda of casteism and communalism, urging people to stay vigilant.