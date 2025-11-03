BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya Accuses Priyank Kharge Of Controlling Karnataka Through Dynastic Influence

"One is not sure if the two act independently or are mouthpieces of their fathers? From my many political interactions, I have learnt that the two sons are intensely disliked by their own partymen. They are being tolerated because their fathers are in power. The moment their fathers step down, I am told, the reality for these two sons may become very different. If one son now acts like a super Congress President, the other acts like a super Chief Minister," Siroya said in a post on X.