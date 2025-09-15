Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE: SC Says Waqf Board CEO To Be Muslim As Far As Possible
The Supreme Court said that “as far as possible the Chief Executive Officer of the Waqf Board should be a Muslim,“ but has not stayed the amendment provision allowing the appointment of a non-Muslim as a CEO.
Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE: Waqf Bodies Should Be Composed Mainly Of Muslim Members
The court emphasized that waqf bodies must consist predominantly of Muslim members. Waqf Boards and the Waqf Council are allowed to include up to three or four non-Muslim members. Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer should preferably be a Muslim, the court stated.
Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE: Five-Year Practice Requirement For Waqf Dedication Stayed Pending Framing of State Rules
The requirement that a person has to be a practicing Muslim for five years before they can dedicate a property as waqf (Section 3(r)) has been stayed until State rules are framed for examining whether person is a practicing Muslim or not.