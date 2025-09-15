Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE: SC to Rule on Interim Stay of Waqf Amendment Act 2025: Key Provisions Like ‘Waqf by User’, Non‑Muslim Representation, and Denotification Under Spotlight

Supreme Court Verdict on Waqf Amendment Case
Supreme Court Verdict on Waqf Amendment Case | Photo- File
Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE: The Supreme Court pronounced its interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amid rising legal and political tensions. The petitions challenged key provisions such as the inclusion of non-Muslims on waqf boards, the power to denotify waqf land, and the abolition of “waqf by user,” calling them unconstitutional and discriminatory.
Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE: SC Says Waqf Board CEO To Be Muslim As Far As Possible

The Supreme Court said that “as far as possible the Chief Executive Officer of the Waqf Board should be a Muslim,“ but has not stayed the amendment provision allowing the appointment of a non-Muslim as a CEO.

Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE: Waqf Bodies Should Be Composed Mainly Of Muslim Members

The court emphasized that waqf bodies must consist predominantly of Muslim members. Waqf Boards and the Waqf Council are allowed to include up to three or four non-Muslim members. Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer should preferably be a Muslim, the court stated.

Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE: Five-Year Practice Requirement For Waqf Dedication Stayed Pending Framing of State Rules

The requirement that a person has to be a practicing Muslim for five years before they can dedicate a property as waqf (Section 3(r)) has been stayed until State rules are framed for examining whether person is a practicing Muslim or not. 

