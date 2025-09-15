Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

The court’s order was given on a slew of petitions which had been filed in May to challenge the constitutional validity of the new Waqf amendment act. The petitions were brought in by opposition politicians, civil-rights groups and Muslim bodies. Petitioners in the case include AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind and Association for the Protection of Civil Rights. The Centre, and several BJP-ruled states that have been in favour of the amendment, arguing that the reforms are necessary to stop encroachment and widespread fraud involving waqf properties.