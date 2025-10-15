The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

Conversely, the RSS publications are still thriving, mainly because they are not dependent on any government support or political patronage. The funds for running the RSS publications come mainly from contributions by its cadres. Before Emergency (1975), the Bharat Prakashan, which is now running the Organiser and Panchajanya, had started a successful English daily from the national capital called The Motherland. The writings in The Motherland and the Organiser during those days were then accused as one of the provocations for Indira Gandhi to impose Emergency and press censorship. During Emergency, The Motherland office was raided and its press and machinery were confiscated and its editor K. R. Malkani was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) along with his editorial team. Yet, during the resistance movement (Emergency), it was the RSS that played a pioneering role in the production and distribution of underground literature. After the Emergency was lifted, because of financial constraints, The Motherland could not be revived. Though the Organiser and Panchajanya reappeared on the scene, the influence of these publications was such that the Jayaprakash Narayan movement of the 1970s was essentially a product of their propaganda. In some quarters, even the split in the Janata Party in the late 1970s was also attributed to the writings in Organiser.