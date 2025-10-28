IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in UP, MP, Chhattisgarh; Bihar, Jharkhand to Stay Dry

Uttar Pradesh Rain Alert

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience thunderstorms with scattered to moderate rainfall on October 28, followed by heavier showers on October 29, 30, 31, and November 1. Cloud movement is expected across districts, including Ballia and Lucknow, from October 28 to November 1, with isolated showers possible during this period. Winds will blow at speeds of 30-40 km/h. Western Uttar Pradesh will remain dry with no significant rainfall expected.​