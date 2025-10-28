IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in UP, MP, Chhattisgarh; Bihar, Jharkhand to Stay Dry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rainfall with thunderstorms across eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on October 28, 2025, while Bihar and Jharkhand remain dry today but may see heavy rains from October 29–31 as Cyclone Montha moves inland.

IMD Weather Update
IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in UP, MP, Chhattisgarh; Bihar, Jharkhand to Stay Dry
  • Eastern Uttar Pradesh: Scattered rain on October 28, 29-31; thunderstorms expected

  • Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rainfall in western regions; dry in eastern parts on October 28

  • Chhattisgarh: Heavy to very heavy rainfall; wind speeds reaching 60-70 km/h on October 28

  • Bihar, Jharkhand: Dry on October 28; heavy rain forecast October 29-31

The India Meteorological Department has issued updated weather predictions for central and northern India on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, indicating varying precipitation patterns across the region. While eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorms today, Bihar and Jharkhand will experience dry weather, though they may witness heavy rains from October 29-31 as the impact of Cyclone Montha travels inland.

Uttar Pradesh Rain Alert

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience thunderstorms with scattered to moderate rainfall on October 28, followed by heavier showers on October 29, 30, 31, and November 1. Cloud movement is expected across districts, including Ballia and Lucknow, from October 28 to November 1, with isolated showers possible during this period. Winds will blow at speeds of 30-40 km/h. Western Uttar Pradesh will remain dry with no significant rainfall expected.​

Madhya Pradesh Weather Alert

West Madhya Pradesh will experience light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers on October 28. Bhopal and surrounding regions may see thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 km/h. East Madhya Pradesh will remain relatively dry on October 28, with rainfall beginning from October 29-30. The state will gradually return to normal conditions after October 31.​

Chhattisgarh Rainfall Forecast

Chhattisgarh is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds on October 28. Wind speeds may reach 60-70 km/h on October 28, increasing to 50-60 km/h on October 29. Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm is forecast for isolated places on October 28. South Chhattisgarh has already received rainfall starting on October 27.​

Bihar, Jharkhand Stay Dry Today

Bihar and Jharkhand are expected to remain dry on October 28, 2025. However, both states will experience heavy rainfall activity from October 29-31 as moisture-laden systems from Cyclone Montha move inland. According to the Ranchi Meteorological Center, heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Jharkhand between October 28-31, with thunderstorms and lightning accompaniment.​

Patna Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alerts for Bihar starting October 29-31, warning of rain and strong winds affecting multiple districts. Several districts may experience moderate to heavy precipitation during this period.

