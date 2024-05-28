Drugs, Distress And Elections: A Reporter's Diary From Punjab

Ram Colony Camp—a small rural hamlet where my maternal grandparents had settled temporarily after migration from Pakistan was not only a 'holiday retreat' for me but a place where I listened to some of their stories of pain and despair. The partition in 1947 marked by widespread violence and bloodshed had resulted in tearing apart communities and families. My maternal parents were also victims of this mass displacement. They fled to this part of Punjab leaving behind everything in search of safety and refuge.