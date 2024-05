National

Dera, Drugs And Farmers' Despair Loom Over Punjab This Election Season

With mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius in Punjab and the election atmosphere charged with political fervour as the parties vie for power and dominance, farmers are struggling to find their balance between protests and farming as they prepare their fields for paddy season. In Malwa and Doaba regions of Punjab, diverse issues and a feeling of despondency prevail this poll season. However, their protests against BJP candidates go on unabated, while women voters reach out to rallies in the hope of getting answers to their despairs, and Punjab ‘Deras’ continue to attract followers. For Punjab, which is known for defying the national voting trend, there is no visible wave this time. With just 10 days left for the state's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies to go to poll, the voters continue to remain silent. There's a palpable disillusionment over unaddressed grievances, drug problems, unemployment and the death of two farmers in the ongoing protests.