Reporter's Guarantee | Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Punjab’s Drug Crisis and Farmer Protests

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Akali Dal's candidate and MP from Bhatinda speaks with Outlook's Ashwani Sharma where she's contesting against Congress. Badal shares how Punjab is still severely dealing with a drug problem and corruption while also reflecting on why the farmers are still protesting in the area.