Delhi NCR Weather Report: Hazardous AQI of 479, Temperature Set to Drop to 8-9°C

Delhi NCR faces an alarming pollution crisis on November 24, with the Air Quality Index surging to hazardous levels of 479 at 9 AM, driven by PM2.5 at 315 micrograms per cubic meter and PM10 at 421 micrograms per cubic meter. The capital region recorded average AQI at 397 at 6 AM, firmly in 'very poor' category, with 20 out of 39 monitoring stations exceeding 400. Rohini and Vivek Vihar reported worst readings at 458, while the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts pollution remaining in 'very poor' category through Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department predicts significant temperature decline beginning Monday, with minimum temperatures dropping from 12 degrees Celsius to approximately 10 degrees Celsius, and further declining to 8-9 degrees Celsius by November 25. This temperature decline coupled with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours from November 24-25 creates compounded health challenges.