Delhi NCR Weather Report: Hazardous AQI of 479, Temperature Set to Drop to 8-9°C

Delhi NCR battles hazardous air quality with AQI 479 as temperatures decline to 8-9°C by November 25. Rohini and Vivek Vihar record worst at 458; shallow to moderate fog expected; residents advised N95 masks.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Weather Report
Delhi NCR Weather Report: Hazardous AQI of 479, Temperature Set to Drop to 8-9°C
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi NCR faces hazardous AQI 479 with PM2.5 at 315 µg/m³, PM10 at 421 µg/m³; 20 of 39 stations exceed 400; Rohini and Vivek Vihar worst at 458

  • IMD forecasts minimum temperature declining from 12°C to 10°C, further dropping to 8-9°C by November 25; shallow to moderate fog November 24-25

  • Noida AQI 350 severe with 11-24°C temperatures; Gurugram 17-21°C; gentle winds 3-8 km/h prevent effective pollutant dispersal

  • No improvement expected until November 27; residents advised N95 masks, air purifiers; vulnerable populations require enhanced protection measures

Delhi NCR faces an alarming pollution crisis on November 24, with the Air Quality Index surging to hazardous levels of 479 at 9 AM, driven by PM2.5 at 315 micrograms per cubic meter and PM10 at 421 micrograms per cubic meter. The capital region recorded average AQI at 397 at 6 AM, firmly in 'very poor' category, with 20 out of 39 monitoring stations exceeding 400. Rohini and Vivek Vihar reported worst readings at 458, while the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts pollution remaining in 'very poor' category through Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department predicts significant temperature decline beginning Monday, with minimum temperatures dropping from 12 degrees Celsius to approximately 10 degrees Celsius, and further declining to 8-9 degrees Celsius by November 25. This temperature decline coupled with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours from November 24-25 creates compounded health challenges.

Regional Temperature and Air Quality Distribution

Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius with maximum around 25 degrees Celsius on November 24, accompanied by mainly clear skies but hazardous air quality. Noida experiences similar patterns with minimum around 11 degrees Celsius and maximum 24 degrees Celsius, with AQI readings around 350 in severe category. Gurugram maintains minimum temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius with maximums at 21 degrees Celsius, experiencing slightly better but still hazardous conditions. Wind speeds remain gentle at 3-8 kilometers per hour from west-northwest direction, contributing to stagnant air preventing effective pollutant dispersal. Morning mist and haze reduce visibility significantly, with humidity between 30-56 percent across the region.

Related Content
Related Content

Extended Forecast and Health Advisory

The IMD forecasts mainly clear skies through November 29 with shallow to moderate fog continuing during morning hours. Minimum temperatures will progressively decline from 10 degrees Celsius to 8-9 degrees Celsius by November 29, while maximum temperatures stabilize around 23-25 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Early Warning System indicates no significant improvement expected until November 27, with pollution likely remaining in 'very poor' range. Residents are urgently advised to wear N95 masks outdoors, utilize air purifiers indoors, and minimize outdoor exposure. Vulnerable populations including children, elderly citizens, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions must take enhanced protective measures immediately.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND Lose 7 Wickets For 25 Runs, Marco Jansen Gets 4| IND 141/7, SA 489

  2. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  3. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Senuran Muthusamy's Century Leads SA To 489 As IND Reach 9/0 In Reply

  5. Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  2. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  3. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  4. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  5. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  3. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  4. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  5. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

  5. Assam to Table Private Panel Report on Assam Agitation Violence for First Time

  6. Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri Goes On Floors; Check Out Pics

  7. Delhi NCR Weather Report: Hazardous AQI of 479, Temperature Set to Drop to 8-9°C

  8. Hyderabad Doctor Dies by Suicide After US Visa Denial