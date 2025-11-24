Delhi NCR Weather Report: Hazardous AQI of 479, Temperature Set to Drop to 8-9°C

Delhi NCR faces hazardous AQI 479 with PM2.5 at 315 µg/m³, PM10 at 421 µg/m³; 20 of 39 stations exceed 400; Rohini and Vivek Vihar worst at 458
IMD forecasts minimum temperature declining from 12°C to 10°C, further dropping to 8-9°C by November 25; shallow to moderate fog November 24-25
Noida AQI 350 severe with 11-24°C temperatures; Gurugram 17-21°C; gentle winds 3-8 km/h prevent effective pollutant dispersal
No improvement expected until November 27; residents advised N95 masks, air purifiers; vulnerable populations require enhanced protection measures
Delhi NCR faces an alarming pollution crisis on November 24, with the Air Quality Index surging to hazardous levels of 479 at 9 AM, driven by PM2.5 at 315 micrograms per cubic meter and PM10 at 421 micrograms per cubic meter. The capital region recorded average AQI at 397 at 6 AM, firmly in 'very poor' category, with 20 out of 39 monitoring stations exceeding 400. Rohini and Vivek Vihar reported worst readings at 458, while the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts pollution remaining in 'very poor' category through Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department predicts significant temperature decline beginning Monday, with minimum temperatures dropping from 12 degrees Celsius to approximately 10 degrees Celsius, and further declining to 8-9 degrees Celsius by November 25. This temperature decline coupled with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours from November 24-25 creates compounded health challenges.
Regional Temperature and Air Quality Distribution
Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius with maximum around 25 degrees Celsius on November 24, accompanied by mainly clear skies but hazardous air quality. Noida experiences similar patterns with minimum around 11 degrees Celsius and maximum 24 degrees Celsius, with AQI readings around 350 in severe category. Gurugram maintains minimum temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius with maximums at 21 degrees Celsius, experiencing slightly better but still hazardous conditions. Wind speeds remain gentle at 3-8 kilometers per hour from west-northwest direction, contributing to stagnant air preventing effective pollutant dispersal. Morning mist and haze reduce visibility significantly, with humidity between 30-56 percent across the region.
Extended Forecast and Health Advisory
The IMD forecasts mainly clear skies through November 29 with shallow to moderate fog continuing during morning hours. Minimum temperatures will progressively decline from 10 degrees Celsius to 8-9 degrees Celsius by November 29, while maximum temperatures stabilize around 23-25 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Early Warning System indicates no significant improvement expected until November 27, with pollution likely remaining in 'very poor' range. Residents are urgently advised to wear N95 masks outdoors, utilize air purifiers indoors, and minimize outdoor exposure. Vulnerable populations including children, elderly citizens, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions must take enhanced protective measures immediately.