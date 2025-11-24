Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

Uttar Pradesh weather alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department as dense fog severely impacts visibility across western and central districts on November 24. The forecaster warned of fog conditions affecting eight western districts including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Muradarabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Pilibhit, with low visibility in Uttar Pradesh potentially declining to 50-200 meters during early morning hours. Kanpur recorded one of the state's lowest temperature at 10.4 degrees Celsius, marking some of the season's harshest conditions. Bareilly experienced extreme dense fog in Uttar Pradesh on November 22 with visibility reaching just 50 meters. The IMD forecast for Uttar Pradesh indicates minimum temperatures declining 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next four days.