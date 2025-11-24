Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

Uttar Pradesh weather alert issued for 8 districts with low visibility in Uttar Pradesh at 50-200 meters; Kanpur lowest Uttar Pradesh temperature at 10.4°C
Dense fog in Uttar Pradesh reduces visibility dangerously; IMD forecast for Uttar Pradesh predicts 2-3°C minimum temperature decline over 4 days
Weather in Uttar Pradesh shows western districts worst affected; cold wave in Uttar Pradesh intensifying with northwest winds 15-25 km/h
UP weather update for November 24; UP temperature today 10-13°C minimums; Uttar Pradesh weather update and Uttar Pradesh weather forecast recommend frost protection
Uttar Pradesh weather alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department as dense fog severely impacts visibility across western and central districts on November 24. The forecaster warned of fog conditions affecting eight western districts including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Muradarabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Pilibhit, with low visibility in Uttar Pradesh potentially declining to 50-200 meters during early morning hours. Kanpur recorded one of the state's lowest temperature at 10.4 degrees Celsius, marking some of the season's harshest conditions. Bareilly experienced extreme dense fog in Uttar Pradesh on November 22 with visibility reaching just 50 meters. The IMD forecast for Uttar Pradesh indicates minimum temperatures declining 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next four days.
Regional Temperature Distribution and Fog Severity
Weather in Uttar Pradesh shows western districts experiencing the most intense fog conditions, particularly around Saharanpur-Bareilly corridor where visibility has become dangerously reduced for highway traffic and rail operations. Lucknow recorded 600 meters visibility with light fog on November 23, though conditions remain less severe. Eastern districts including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Azamgarh experience shallow to moderate fog with minimums between 11-13 degrees Celsius. Kanpur Nagar's reading represents significant seasonal decline. Maximum temperatures remain around 24-27 degrees Celsius, declining progressively. Wind speeds have intensified to 15-25 kilometers per hour from northwest direction, compounding cold sensation.
Cold Wave in Uttar Pradesh and Extended Outlook
The UP weather update forecasts predominantly dry conditions through November 29, with shallow to moderate fog continuing during morning hours. Minimum temperatures expected to decline further by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next four days, with severe cold gripping the state by early December. The temperature today ranges between 10-13 degrees Celsius minimums, representing significant winter intensification. The IMD weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh shows no significant active weather system; temperature declines driven by wind direction shifts and clear skies. Maximum temperatures forecast to decline by 2-3 degrees Celsius by November 27.
The state's weather update emphasizes residents wearing warm layered clothing during early morning and evening hours. Vulnerable populations require enhanced protective measures. Highway commuters must exercise extreme caution during fog-affected periods. The weather forecast indicates farmers should prepare frost protection measures for standing crops through this intensifying cold period.