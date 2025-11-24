Bihar Weather Alert: Temperature Drops to 4°C, Severe Cold Wave Intensifies

Bihar braces for severe cold wave as temperatures drop 2-4°C with minimums reaching 4-6°C by November 25-26. Dense fog reduces visibility to 800 meters; northwesterly winds intensify cold sensation through wind chill effects.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Bihar Weather Alert
• Bihar faces severe cold wave with IMD forecasting 2-4°C temperature decline beginning immediately; minimums reach 4-6°C by November 25-26

• Dense fog disrupts life with Purnia visibility at 800 meters; current minimums 14-16°C declining to 8-10°C within 48 hours statewide

• Gaya coldest at 12°C dropping below 8°C; Patna 16°C minimum with 600-800m visibility; northwesterly winds 15-25 km/h intensify wind chill

• Dry weather continues through November 29; low-pressure system may activate November 27-28; residents advised warm clothing, frost protection measures

Bihar faces an intensifying cold wave alert on November 24, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting severe temperature drops of 2-4 degrees Celsius beginning immediately. The state experiences dense fog disrupting normal life, with Purnia recording lowest visibility at 800 meters. Current minimum temperatures hover between 14-16 degrees Celsius across most districts, though meteorologists warn these will plummet to 8-10 degrees Celsius and potentially reach 4-6 degrees Celsius by November 25-26.This represents a cold wave in Bihar of unprecedented severity affecting all districts statewide. Daytime temperatures remain stable around 26-28 degrees Celsius, providing temporary relief. The meteorological department attributes intensifying cold to strengthening northwesterly winds at speeds up to 25 kilometers per hour combined with clear night skies facilitating rapid heat loss.

Cold wave alert in Bihar Escalates Across Districts

The temperature in Patna today records minimum of 16 degrees Celsius with maximum reaching 27 degrees Celsius on November 24, experiencing dense morning fog reducing visibility to 600-800 meters. Gaya remains the state’s coldest region with minimum at 12 degrees Celsius, likely dropping below 8 degrees Celsius by November 25. Northern districts including Purnia, Kishanganj, and Madhepura face extreme cold with minimums between 14-15 degrees Celsius, forecasted to decline to 6-8 degrees Celsius within 48 hours. Bihar temperature today shows significant decline across all monitoring stations statewide. Aurangabad and southern districts maintain slightly higher minimums around 13-14 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds have intensified to 15-20 kilometers per hour, compounding cold sensation through wind chill effects. Humidity levels remain moderate between 25-45 percent across the state.

IMD weather forecast for Bihar and Extended Outlook

The IMD forecasts mainly clear skies through November 29 with shallow to moderate fog continuing during morning hours. Bihar temperature forecast shows minimum temperatures declining progressively from 10 degrees Celsius to 8-9 degrees Celsius by November 29, while maximum temperatures stabilize around 23-25 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Early Warning System indicates no significant improvement expected until November 27, with pollution likely remaining in 'very poor' range. Residents are urgently advised to wear N95 masks outdoors, utilize air purifiers indoors, and minimize outdoor exposure. Vulnerable populations including children, elderly citizens, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions must take enhanced protective measures immediately.

