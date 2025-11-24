Bihar Weather Alert: Temperature Drops to 4°C, Severe Cold Wave Intensifies

Cold wave alert in Bihar Escalates Across Districts

The temperature in Patna today records minimum of 16 degrees Celsius with maximum reaching 27 degrees Celsius on November 24, experiencing dense morning fog reducing visibility to 600-800 meters. Gaya remains the state’s coldest region with minimum at 12 degrees Celsius, likely dropping below 8 degrees Celsius by November 25. Northern districts including Purnia, Kishanganj, and Madhepura face extreme cold with minimums between 14-15 degrees Celsius, forecasted to decline to 6-8 degrees Celsius within 48 hours. Bihar temperature today shows significant decline across all monitoring stations statewide. Aurangabad and southern districts maintain slightly higher minimums around 13-14 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds have intensified to 15-20 kilometers per hour, compounding cold sensation through wind chill effects. Humidity levels remain moderate between 25-45 percent across the state.