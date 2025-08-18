DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Result 2025 to be Declared Today: Seat Allotment Updates

DME is set to release the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today on its official website. Candidates can check the details here.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
MP NEET UG Round 1 Result
DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Result 2025 to be Declared Today: Seat Allotment Updates
The MP NEET UG round 1 allotment result is set to be declared today by the Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who have registered under the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 process will be able to check their seat allotment status once the list is made available online.

This allotment marks the first step for students who wish to secure admission in MBBS and BDS courses across medical and dental colleges in the state. The MP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result will decide the colleges and courses offered to candidates based on their preferences, state merit rank, and reservation policies.

MP NEET UG 2025

The DME MP NEET UG Result 2025 plays a crucial role in the admission process for medical aspirants in the state. The counselling began with registrations and choice filling earlier this month, followed by the release of the state merit list. Based on these steps, the DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Result 2025 will provide the list of allotted colleges to eligible candidates.

Applicants who have been allotted seats must proceed with the next steps, which include reporting to their respective colleges for document verification and admission formalities. The process ensures that only eligible and verified candidates are admitted under the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025.

How to check the MP NEET UG Round 1 allotment result

Candidates who are waiting for the DME Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 results can follow the steps below once the allotment list is published:

  1. Visit the official website of DME MP.

  2. Click on the link for the “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.”

  3. The DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Result 2025 list will be displayed on the screen.

  4. Check your name and the allotted college in the list.

  5. Download the result and keep a copy for future use.

DME NEET UG 2025: What After Result?

After the declaration of the MP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result, students allotted seats must report to their respective colleges for document verification and fee submission within the given timeline. Those unsatisfied with the allotment can choose to upgrade their seats in subsequent rounds of Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025.

In case candidates do not wish to accept the allotted seat, they will also have the option to cancel during the specified period. This flexibility allows students to make informed decisions regarding their admissions while ensuring that all available seats are efficiently allocated.

Published At:
