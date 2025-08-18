Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Minority Education Bill 2025

Rawat told reporters that, "BJP people are narrow-minded. Madrasa is an Urdu word, and Urdu is the product of Ganga-Jamuni culture. Madrasas have their own history associated with the country's freedom struggle. ... Why do you have a problem with the Urdu word?" Asked if it was an attempt by the government to abolish madrasas, Rawat said, "This is their intention. But they will not be able to do it."

