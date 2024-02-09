National

Violence Erupts In Uttarakhand's Haldwani After Demolition Drive On Madrasa | In Pics

Violence erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday night after locals in an area opposed to the demolition of an allegedly 'illegally-built' madrasa and mosque. The confrontation between locals and the authorities led to violent clashes, arson, injuries and two deaths.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 9, 2024

Communal violence in Haldwani | Photo: PTI

Vehicles set on fire by miscreants after officials demolished a madrasa, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

1/6
Communal violence in Haldwani
Communal violence in Haldwani | Photo: PTI

Vehicles set on fire by miscreants over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

2/6
Communal violence in Haldwani
Communal violence in Haldwani | Photo: PTI

Charred remains of vehicles lie on a road after local residents on Thursday set vehicles and a police station on fire and hurled stones, injuring more than 60 people, over the demolition of allegedly ‘illegally-built’ madrasa and an adjoining mosque, in Haldwani.

Advertisement
3/6
Communal violence in Haldwani
Communal violence in Haldwani | Photo: PTI

A damaged police van on a roadside after local residents on Thursday set vehicles and a police station on fire and hurled stones, injuring more than 60 people, over the demolition of allegedly ‘illegally-built’ madrasa and an adjoining mosque, in Haldwani.

Advertisement
4/6
Communal violence in Haldwani
Communal violence in Haldwani | Photo: PTI

Security personnel at the site after a group of protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire, over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Advertisement
5/6
Communal violence in Haldwani
Communal violence in Haldwani | Photo: PTI

Security personnel at the site after a group of protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire, over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Advertisement
6/6
Communal violence in Haldwani
Communal violence in Haldwani | Photo: PTI

Security personnel at the site after a group of protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire after officials demolished a madrasa, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement