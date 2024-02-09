Violence Erupts In Uttarakhand's Haldwani After Demolition Drive On Madrasa | In Pics

Vehicles set on fire by miscreants after officials demolished a madrasa, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
Charred remains of vehicles lie on a road after local residents on Thursday set vehicles and a police station on fire and hurled stones, injuring more than 60 people, over the demolition of allegedly ‘illegally-built’ madrasa and an adjoining mosque, in Haldwani.
Security personnel at the site after a group of protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire after officials demolished a madrasa, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.