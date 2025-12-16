Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Punjab Beat Madhya Pradesh By 2 Wickets In High-Scoring Clash

Ramandeep Singh 33-run cameo took Punjab over the line against MP
PUN chased down 225 with 5 balls and 2 wickets remaining
Venkatesh Iyer (70) was the highest-scorer for MP
Punjab beat Madhya Pradesh by 2 wickets in a high-scoring encounter in the Super League, Group A fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the DY Patil Academy in Pune on December 16.
After being put in to bat first, MP posted a huge total of 225/8 on the board on the back of a blazing 70 by Venkatesh Iyer in 43 balls. However, it didn't prove out to enough for them as Punjab chased down the 226 run target in 19.1 over with 2 wickets left.
Harnoor Singh and Salil Arora contributed in the chase with their blistering half-centuries but Ramandeep Singh got PUN over the line with his quick cameo of 35 off 21 balls.
Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab, SMAT 2025 Super League: Toss Update
Punjab won the toss and chose to field first against Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab, SMAT 2025 Super League: Playing XIs
Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Gawli (wk), Rishabh Chouhan, Harpreet Singh, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Aniket Verma, Rahul Batham, Mangesh Yadav, Tripuresh Singh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya.
Punjab: Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (c) (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Ayush Goyal, Raghu Sharma, Jassinder Singh, Gurnoor Brar.
Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab, SMAT 2025 Super League: Squads
Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Gawali (wk), Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aniket Verma, Rishabh Chauhan, Rahul Batham, Tripuresh Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, Saransh Jain, Ankush Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Arshad Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abhishek Pathak, Shivang Kumar, Ritik Tada.
Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh (c) (wk), Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Ayush Goyal, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Nehal Wadhera, Gourav Choudhury, Uday Saharan, Vishwanath Singh.
