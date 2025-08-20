CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Announced

Students can now download the CGBSE Supplementary results 2025 for class 10 and class 12 from the official website.

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Announced
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the CGBSE supplementary exam results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The results are now available online for candidates who appeared in the supplementary exams held in July. Students can check their marks and qualifying status using their roll number and other login details.

The CGBSE Supplementary Exam Class 10 Results and CGBSE Supplementary Exam Class 12 Results provide a second opportunity for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main board exams. With the declaration of results, students can now download their provisional scorecards and prepare for the next steps in their academic journey.

How to Check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025

Students can access their results online through the official result portal. Here’s a step-by-step guide to check and download CGBSE supplementary exam results 2025:

  1. Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE).

    CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Direct Link: Click Here

  2. On the homepage, find the link for CGBSE Supplementary Exam Class 10 Results or CGBSE Supplementary Exam Class 12 Results.

  3. Enter your roll number and captcha code in the login window.

  4. The result will appear on the screen with subject-wise marks.

  5. Use the option to CGBSE results download scorecards and save it for future reference.

It is important to note that the online scorecard is provisional. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later.

CGBSE 2025 Supplementary Results: What after this?

For students who have successfully cleared the CGBSE supplementary exam results 2025, the path is now open to continue with higher studies, professional courses, or other academic opportunities. Class 12 qualifiers can apply for undergraduate programs in Arts, Commerce, or Science streams, while Class 10 students can proceed to higher secondary education in their preferred stream.

Those who could not qualify even in the supplementary exams may have to reappear in the next academic session, as per the rules of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.

With scorecards now available online, candidates are advised to promptly download CGBSE supplementary exam results 2025 and plan their next steps accordingly.

Published At:
