CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Announced

How to Check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025

Students can access their results online through the official result portal. Here’s a step-by-step guide to check and download CGBSE supplementary exam results 2025:

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Direct Link: Click Here On the homepage, find the link for CGBSE Supplementary Exam Class 10 Results or CGBSE Supplementary Exam Class 12 Results. Enter your roll number and captcha code in the login window. The result will appear on the screen with subject-wise marks. Use the option to CGBSE results download scorecards and save it for future reference.

It is important to note that the online scorecard is provisional. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later.