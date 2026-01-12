REET Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link Activated Today at Official Website

REET Mains Admit Card 2026 is out today on the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 today, January 12, for the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Exam mains scheduled January 17-20. Candidates for Level 1 and 2 posts can access the REET Mains 2026 Admit Card official website. The REET Mains Admit Card 2026 contains exam venue, shift, and instructions, essential for entry. With thousands applying for 3rd-grade teacher vacancies, the REET Mains 2026 Admit Card link went live to facilitate early downloads amid expected server traffic. Verify name, photo, and roll number immediately upon accessing the REET Mains Admit Card 2026.
How to Download REET Mains Admit Card
Follow these simple steps to get your REET Mains Admit Card 2026:
Visit rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the REET Mains 2026 Admit Card official website.
Click on the "Admit Card" or "REET Mains" link on the homepage.
Enter your application number, date of birth, and captcha code.
Hit submit to view and download the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 PDF.
Print a clear copy for exam day use.
REET Exam Essentials
Candidates must carry the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 alongside a valid photo ID like Aadhaar, voter card, or driving license; no admit card means no entry. Arrive at the exam center 90 minutes early, as gates close 30 minutes prior; exams for Level 1 and 2 run January 17-20, 2026, in two shifts daily from 10 AM-12:30 PM and 3 PM-5:30 PM. The test totals 150 MCQs worth 300 marks over 2.5 hours, awarding +2 per correct answer and deducting 1/3 mark for wrongs, focus on accuracy over guessing.