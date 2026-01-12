REET Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link Activated Today at Official Website

REET Exam Essentials

Candidates must carry the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 alongside a valid photo ID like Aadhaar, voter card, or driving license; no admit card means no entry. Arrive at the exam center 90 minutes early, as gates close 30 minutes prior; exams for Level 1 and 2 run January 17-20, 2026, in two shifts daily from 10 AM-12:30 PM and 3 PM-5:30 PM. The test totals 150 MCQs worth 300 marks over 2.5 hours, awarding +2 per correct answer and deducting 1/3 mark for wrongs, focus on accuracy over guessing.