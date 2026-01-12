REET Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link Activated Today at Official Website

REET Mains Admit Card 2026 released on RSSB site. Download REET Mains 2026 Admit Card for Rajasthan Teacher exam from January 12.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
REET Mains Admit Card
REET Mains Admit Card
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • REET Mains Admit Card 2026 is out today on the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • REET Mains 2026 Admit Card release date is January 12 for the upcoming exams.

  • Download the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 using your application number and DOB easily.

  • REET Mains 2026 Admit Card link is active for the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Exam. 

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 today, January 12, for the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Exam mains scheduled January 17-20. Candidates for Level 1 and 2 posts can access the REET Mains 2026 Admit Card official website. The REET Mains Admit Card 2026 contains exam venue, shift, and instructions, essential for entry. With thousands applying for 3rd-grade teacher vacancies, the REET Mains 2026 Admit Card link went live to facilitate early downloads amid expected server traffic. Verify name, photo, and roll number immediately upon accessing the REET Mains Admit Card 2026.

How to Download REET Mains Admit Card

Follow these simple steps to get your REET Mains Admit Card 2026:

  • Visit rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the REET Mains 2026 Admit Card official website.

  • Click on the "Admit Card" or "REET Mains" link on the homepage.

  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

  • Hit submit to view and download the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 PDF.

  • Print a clear copy for exam day use.

CUET PG 2026 - null
CUET PG 2026 Registration: Apply Before January 14 Deadline

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

REET Exam Essentials

Candidates must carry the REET Mains Admit Card 2026 alongside a valid photo ID like Aadhaar, voter card, or driving license; no admit card means no entry. Arrive at the exam center 90 minutes early, as gates close 30 minutes prior; exams for Level 1 and 2 run January 17-20, 2026, in two shifts daily from 10 AM-12:30 PM and 3 PM-5:30 PM. The test totals 150 MCQs worth 300 marks over 2.5 hours, awarding +2 per correct answer and deducting 1/3 mark for wrongs, focus on accuracy over guessing.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: Play Stopped For Bad Light With KAR At 187/1

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: SAU 238/3 As Desai Hits Hundred, Rain Stops Game

  3. India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm-Up: Abhigyan Kundu Anchors Boys In Blue To 295-Run Total

  4. India Vs New Zealand: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Rib Injury; Check The All-Rounder's Replacement

  5. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Exploring Venues In Tamil Nadu And Kerala As Possible Alternatives - Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Criminalisation Of Domestic  Workers:  Platform Providing  Domestic ‘Help’  Services  Faces Backlash    

  5. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  2. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  3. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  4. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  5. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure