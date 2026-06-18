Sena (UBT) Workers Threaten to Smear Cow Dung on Rebel MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar

The dissident MPs signed a letter seeking a merger with the ruling Shiv Sena and submitted it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PTI reported. A group of rebel leaders also met Speaker Birla informally on Wednesday, claiming the support of six of the party's nine MPs in the Lower House, according to PTI. The speaker's office is currently verifying the signatures. Officials require the physical appearance of some MPs in the coming days to complete the process.