Operation Tiger: Shinde Faction Intensifies Efforts To Woo Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs

If the said MPs proceed with a change, UBT’s representation in the Lok Sabha would decrease from nine seats.
The split could influence the UBT’s role in broader opposition coordination and state-level activities.
A meeting of UBT MPs has been scheduled for June 18 in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray has called for a gathering of MLAs on June 22.
In the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra, a situation being referred to as “Operation Tiger” has drawn attention to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and its reported efforts to woo away members of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) group.
As of June 17, 2026, accounts indicate that discussions involving several of UBT’s nine Lok Sabha MPs may be underway, with possibilities of some MPs considering a shift toward the Shinde faction. This comes four years after the 2022 division within the party that altered the state’s political arrangements.
MPs missing in action at Matoshree meeting
Reports emerged following a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree residence where attendance by some MPs was noted as lower than expected, with a few participating virtually. Shinde-aligned figures such as MLC Krupal Tumane have stated that conversations with as many as seven MPs have progressed, suggesting that formal steps like forming a separate group in the Lok Sabha and seeking recognition from Speaker Om Birla could follow, possibly around June 19 or before the upcoming monsoon session.
The MPs mentioned in connection with these reports include Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Washim, who was reportedly seen in discussions with Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, along with Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East, Nagesh Ashtikar from Hingoli, Bhausaheb Wakchaure from Shirdi, and Omraje Nimbalkar from Dharashiv. Those described as maintaining their position with UBT include Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje. UBT leaders have explained absences due to reasons such as health or family matters and have confirmed participation through other means, stating that the full group remains aligned.
UBT Countermeasures
Sanjay Raut has addressed the matter in statements and press interactions in Delhi, alongside Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai. He has referred to reported offers ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore for each MP and pointed to examples like a chartered aircraft sighted at Nanded airport. In response, the UBT side has spoken of launching what they call “Operation Wolf” and has sent a communication to the Lok Sabha Speaker requesting that any decision on group recognition be put on hold until Supreme Court matters related to the earlier party split are addressed. A meeting of UBT MPs has been scheduled for June 18 in Delhi, and Uddhav Thackeray has called for a gathering of MLAs on June 22.
A divisive history
The background to these events traces to June 2022, when Eknath Shinde raised concerns about Uddhav Thackeray’s approach in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, particularly the partnership with Congress and the NCP. With support from a number of MLAs, Shinde’s group proceeded with its own formation, eventually securing the original Shiv Sena name and bow-and-arrow symbol through Supreme Court proceedings. Uddhav Thackeray’s faction continued as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), or UBT, with a torch symbol, while managing the effects of the division on its structure and resources.
If a number of MPs proceed with a change, UBT’s representation in the Lok Sabha would decrease from nine seats. This could influence its role in broader opposition coordination and state-level activities. Reports have also noted possible contacts with some MLAs, which could affect organizational efforts in areas such as upcoming local elections. For the Shinde faction, such developments would add to its position within the ruling arrangement at the national and state levels.
The sequence of events aligns with other political activities, including sessions in Parliament and state proceedings. UBT has continued its engagements within its alliances while focusing on internal coordination. The Shinde side has described the reported movements as based on shared views rather than other factors. Public displays of support through posters and statements have appeared from both sides in different parts of Maharashtra.
At present, no official defections have taken place, and no formal submissions have been made to the Speaker. The accounts from both sides continue to differ, with UBT stressing cohesion and the other side indicating progress in talks. The period ahead, including the dates around June 19 and the planned meetings, is expected to provide further clarity on how these reported discussions develop. The Shiv Sena’s history includes multiple phases of change, and the current situation forms part of that pattern as the party’s direction remains a point of discussion across Maharashtra.