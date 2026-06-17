Operation Tiger: Shinde Faction Intensifies Efforts To Woo Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs

Sanjay Raut has addressed the matter in statements and press interactions in Delhi, alongside Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai. He has referred to reported offers ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore for each MP and pointed to examples like a chartered aircraft sighted at Nanded airport. In response, the UBT side has spoken of launching what they call “Operation Wolf” and has sent a communication to the Lok Sabha Speaker requesting that any decision on group recognition be put on hold until Supreme Court matters related to the earlier party split are addressed. A meeting of UBT MPs has been scheduled for June 18 in Delhi, and Uddhav Thackeray has called for a gathering of MLAs on June 22.