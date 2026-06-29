Why A Missing Voter Record Can Delay Your Passport Renewal

When veteran journalist and former The Telegraph editor R. Rajagopal applied to renew his passport, he expected a routine administrative update. Instead, he found himself trapped in a bureaucratic twilight zone for over 100 days, eventually missing his own daughter’s wedding abroad. The root cause was not a criminal record or a national security issue, but a clerical adjustment miles away: his name had been scrubbed from West Bengal’s voter list during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) due to an administrative "logical discrepancy." Because his name was missing from the electoral roll, local law enforcement flagged his residency status, generating an adverse police verification report that froze his passport application entirely.