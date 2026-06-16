Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) On Edge As Fresh Split Rumours Gather Pace

Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh instability amid claims that seven MPs and 16 MLAs are in contact with the rival Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, triggering speculation of another split.
Uddhav Thackeray’s camp has launched damage control, holding meetings and publicly denying reports of defections.
The rumours have revived memories of the 2022 rebellion, raising concerns about the opposition party’s unity and political strength in Maharashtra.
Four years after the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) is once again battling speculation of a major exodus.
Reports that as many as seven Lok Sabha MPs and 16 MLAs are in touch with the rival Shinde-led Sena have forced the party leadership into damage-control mode over the past several days.
The rumours, dubbed “Operation Tiger” in Maharashtra’s political circles, gained momentum after senior leaders from the Shinde camp publicly claimed that negotiations with Uddhav loyalists were at an advanced stage. Shiv Sena leader Krupal Tumane asserted that seven Sena (UBT) MPs were in contact with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and could switch sides in the coming weeks. Maharashtra minister Ashish Jaiswal further fuelled speculation by hinting at another political “kranti” similar to the dramatic 2022 split.
Alarm bells rang within the Thackeray camp after attendance at a key meeting called by Uddhav at Matoshree came under scrutiny. While party leaders insisted that all nine Lok Sabha MPs participated either physically or virtually, only four attended in person, triggering intense speculation about discontent within the ranks.
The uncertainty deepened when Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh skipped the meeting and later met Union minister and Shinde loyalist Prataprao Jadhav in Delhi. The meeting was quickly interpreted by rivals as evidence that cracks were widening inside the party.
In response, Uddhav Thackeray has moved to project unity. He has convened a meeting of all Sena (UBT) legislators on June 22, coinciding with the start of the Maharashtra legislature’s monsoon session. Senior leader Sanjay Raut has repeatedly dismissed reports of defections, insisting that MPs and MLAs remain committed to the party.
Whether the rumours translate into actual defections remains unclear. However, the fact that the party is once again publicly defending its cohesion underscores the lingering vulnerability of a formation that has yet to fully recover from the political earthquake of 2022. For Uddhav Thackeray, even the perception of another split threatens to weaken an opposition camp already struggling to regain momentum in Maharashtra.