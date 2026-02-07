Pakistan Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to field against the Netherlands in the opening match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday. Salman said his team would want to use the fresh pitch first and take advantage of the moisture if any. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said he would also have opted to bowl had he won the toss but happy to bat also. "Fresh pitch, rain may be around. We want to use moisture. First time I've seen this much grass in Sri Lanka. We are playing three seamers," said Salman.

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha, right, and Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards, left, walk out with their teammates on to the field before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket opening match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Netherlands' Michael Levitt plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Usman Khan, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Babar Azam throws the ball back as he jumps across the boundry rope during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrate after taking a co-ordinated catch to dismiss Netherlands' Michael Levitt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Netherlands' Colin Ackermann, left, and batting partner Bas de Leede touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Netherlands' Bas de Leede plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Bas de Leede during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan takes the catch to dismiss Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Zach Lion-Cachet during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left. celebrates with teammate Babar Azam the wicket of Netherlands' Roelof van der Merwe during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, enter, reacts after bowling a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Netherlands' Aryan Dutt plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's players form a huddle at the end of the first half of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
