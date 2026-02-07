Pakistan Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club
Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to field against the Netherlands in the opening match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday. Salman said his team would want to use the fresh pitch first and take advantage of the moisture if any. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said he would also have opted to bowl had he won the toss but happy to bat also. "Fresh pitch, rain may be around. We want to use moisture. First time I've seen this much grass in Sri Lanka. We are playing three seamers," said Salman.
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
7/17
8/17
9/17
10/17
11/17
12/17
13/17
14/17
15/17
16/17
17/17
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE