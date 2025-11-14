Delhi Blast: Three More Arrested In Assam For Social Media Support

Three new detentions Mattiur Rahman (Darrang), Hassan Ali Mondal (Goalpara), Jayanta Mohan Das (Nalbari), elevate Assam's total to 20. Over 100 posts under examination, with arrests targeting "offensive" support for the blast.

Assam Police has arrested three additional individuals for posting content on social media platforms that supported the car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, which killed 12 people and injured over 20 others. The latest detainees, Mattiur Rahman from Darrang district, Hassan Ali Mondal from Goalpara district, and Jayanta Mohan Das from Nalbari district, were apprehended on Friday, raising the total number of arrests in the state to 20.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development via a post on X, sharing a list of all detained persons and stating that investigations into over 100 flagged posts are ongoing, with more arrests expected.

The arrests stem from a high-intensity blast at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station in Chandni Chowk, where a Hyundai i20 laden with explosives detonated around 6:50 p.m. Forensic analysis confirmed the driver as Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a 29-year-old doctor from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, linked to a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) module with ties to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Nabi, who worked at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, had his family home demolished by security forces in Pulwama on the same day as a punitive measure.