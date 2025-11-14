Delhi Blast: Three More Arrested In Assam For Social Media Support

Assam Police detains individuals from Darrang, Goalpara, and Nalbari, pushing total to 20 amid probe into online glorification

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aftermath of blast near Delhis Red Fort
Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three new detentions Mattiur Rahman (Darrang), Hassan Ali Mondal (Goalpara), Jayanta Mohan Das (Nalbari), elevate Assam's total to 20. Over 100 posts under examination, with arrests targeting "offensive" support for the blast.

  • November 10 explosion in Hyundai i20 killed 12. Driver Dr. Umar Un Nabi (Pulwama) identified via DNA.

  • UP ATS holds J&K professor and student in Kanpur tied to Dr. Shaheen Saeed.

Assam Police has arrested three additional individuals for posting content on social media platforms that supported the car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, which killed 12 people and injured over 20 others. The latest detainees, Mattiur Rahman from Darrang district, Hassan Ali Mondal from Goalpara district, and Jayanta Mohan Das from Nalbari district, were apprehended on Friday, raising the total number of arrests in the state to 20.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development via a post on X, sharing a list of all detained persons and stating that investigations into over 100 flagged posts are ongoing, with more arrests expected.

The arrests stem from a high-intensity blast at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station in Chandni Chowk, where a Hyundai i20 laden with explosives detonated around 6:50 p.m. Forensic analysis confirmed the driver as Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a 29-year-old doctor from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, linked to a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) module with ties to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Nabi, who worked at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, had his family home demolished by security forces in Pulwama on the same day as a punitive measure.

Father and Brother of Muzamil Shakeel, who was detained at least ten days before the Delhi blast. - null
Delhi Blast: 'He’s Innocent': Kashmiri Doctor’s Family Amid Police Investigation, Raids

BY Ishfaq Naseem

The social media crackdown in Assam began on November 11 with five initial arrests, escalating to 17 by Thursday evening through overnight detentions in districts Sarma described the detainees as part of an "ecosystem" of anti-nationals, some linked to prior anti-government protests at Zubeen Kshetra, and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against content that "lauds" terrorism.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Century Drought As PAK Beat SL By 8 Wickets

  2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

  5. India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers IND To Dominant Start

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

  4. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  4. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

  5. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns