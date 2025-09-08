The actress wrote, "I remember the day he walked onto our set as a surprise. I think all of us instantly dropped anything in our hands the moment we saw him. I was jealous of the boys who managed to grab pictures with him, while I was stuck in costume and couldn’t."



"While we were all so tense, his aura was what it always is (light, funny, effortless). That’s just the kind of person he is - someone who inspires without trying, and reminds you what it means to be human," she added.



Kalyani concluded her post, "I just hope with this film, we’ve made him proud. ♥️Happy birthday to our Moothon."