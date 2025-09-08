Moothon in Lokah is played by none other than Mammootty
It was revealed by Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan on the megastar's 74th birthday
Lokah has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark at the Indian box office
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been winning hearts and performing well at the box office. Led by Kalyani Priyadarshan and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the Malayalam superhero film is minting moolah at the box office. It opened at just Rs 2.7 crore, and the strong word of mouth gave the film a boost in its earnings. Lokah is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore club.
On Mammootty's birthday on September 7, Dulquer Salmaan and his production house revealed that the 74-year-old megastar had a cameo in Lokah. He played the character Moothon in the film.
Mammootty is Mothoon in Lokah
Dulquer unveiled a special poster with "Happy Birthday Moothon" written on it. The character had a blink-and-miss cameo with a single line of dialogue, but it left the audience intrigued with the voice. Kalyani also shared a BTS pic of Mammootty from the set alongside the poster.
She also penned a lengthy note about Mammukka's surprise visit to the set.
The actress wrote, "I remember the day he walked onto our set as a surprise. I think all of us instantly dropped anything in our hands the moment we saw him. I was jealous of the boys who managed to grab pictures with him, while I was stuck in costume and couldn’t."
"While we were all so tense, his aura was what it always is (light, funny, effortless). That’s just the kind of person he is - someone who inspires without trying, and reminds you what it means to be human," she added.
Kalyani concluded her post, "I just hope with this film, we’ve made him proud. ♥️Happy birthday to our Moothon."
Lokah box office collection
Lokah completed 11 days of its release on Sunday, and as per Sacnilk, it has collected Rs 82.6 crore till now. It is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club this week. The film has already achieved that milestone at the worldwide box office.