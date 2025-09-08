Lokah: Dulquer Salmaan Confirms Mammootty As ‘Moothon’, Kalyani Priyadarshan Drops BTS Pic On His Birthday

On Mammootty's 74th birthday, Dulquer Salmaan confirmed that in Lokah, Moothon is played by his father.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mammootty cameo in Lokah
Mammootty is Moothon in Lokah Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Moothon in Lokah is played by none other than Mammootty

  • It was revealed by Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan on the megastar's 74th birthday

  • Lokah has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark at the Indian box office

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been winning hearts and performing well at the box office. Led by Kalyani Priyadarshan and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the Malayalam superhero film is minting moolah at the box office. It opened at just Rs 2.7 crore, and the strong word of mouth gave the film a boost in its earnings. Lokah is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore club.

On Mammootty's birthday on September 7, Dulquer Salmaan and his production house revealed that the 74-year-old megastar had a cameo in Lokah. He played the character Moothon in the film.

Mammootty is Mothoon in Lokah

Dulquer unveiled a special poster with "Happy Birthday Moothon" written on it. The character had a blink-and-miss cameo with a single line of dialogue, but it left the audience intrigued with the voice. Kalyani also shared a BTS pic of Mammootty from the set alongside the poster.

She also penned a lengthy note about Mammukka's surprise visit to the set.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) - Illustration
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Review | A Masterclass In Worldbuilding & Franchise-Debuts

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Related Content
Related Content

The actress wrote, "I remember the day he walked onto our set as a surprise. I think all of us instantly dropped anything in our hands the moment we saw him. I was jealous of the boys who managed to grab pictures with him, while I was stuck in costume and couldn’t."

"While we were all so tense, his aura was what it always is (light, funny, effortless). That’s just the kind of person he is - someone who inspires without trying, and reminds you what it means to be human," she added.

Kalyani concluded her post, "I just hope with this film, we’ve made him proud. ♥️Happy birthday to our Moothon."

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra X review - X
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra X Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Outing Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens

BY Garima Das

Lokah box office collection

Lokah completed 11 days of its release on Sunday, and as per Sacnilk, it has collected Rs 82.6 crore till now. It is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club this week. The film has already achieved that milestone at the worldwide box office.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Donald Trump’s Reaction To Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open 2025 Win Against Jannik Sinner Goes Viral

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  4. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  5. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  4. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  5. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm

  5. Houthi Drone from Yemen Targets Southern Israel Airport

Latest Stories

  1. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  2. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'

  3. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

  4. September 8, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo Scorpio, and Pisces

  5. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  6. Catalan Grand Prix: Alex Marquez Delivers Flawless Ride To Claim MotoGP Victory In Barcelona

  7. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  8. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'