Robert Redford Death: Hollywood legend and Sundance Founder died at the age of 89 on Tuesday. Hollywood celebs remembered the icon with heartfelt tributes.

Robert Redford died early Tuesday morning at his home in Utah
The legendary star turned director was 89
Hollywood celebs, including Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman and James Gunn, among others, paid tributes to the icon
Robert Redford, actor turned director and activist, passed away in Utah on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, confirmed his publicist Cindi Berger, Chairman and CEO of Rogers and Cowan PMK, reported CNN. The Oscar-winning legend was 89.
Robert Redford dies
In a statement, Berger said, "Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly," and added, "The family requests privacy."
Who was Robert Redford?
The charming actor starred in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Candidate (1972), The Sting (1973), The Way We Were (1973), The Great Waldo Pepper (1975), All the President’s Men (1976), and The Old Man & the Gun (2018), among others. Redford made his directorial debut in 1980 with Ordinary People, which won four Academy Awards, including best director. He also helmed A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994) and The Horse Whisperer (1998).
He was also the founder of Sundance Institute, known for the Sundance Film Festival, which promotes independent films and supports emerging filmmakers and artists.
Hollywood celebs pay tribute to the legend
Several Hollywood celebs paid tribute to the indie patriarch. Meryl Streep, who co-starred with Redford in Out of Africa and Lions for Lambs, in a statement to Deadline, said, "One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace, my lovely friend."
Morgan Freeman shared a picture with Redford from one of their films and wrote on Instagram, "There are certain people you know that you’re going to click with. After working with Robert Redford on Brubaker in 1980, we instantly became friends. Working with him again in An Unfinished Life was a dream come true. Rest peacefully, my friend."
"I grew up with his movies: his quiet, unforced performances and ever-present grace. He was THE movie star, and will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace, Robert," wrote James Gunn, in his obituary for the star. He also shared his favourite ten movies of the Hollywood icon.
Stephen King wrote, "Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89."
Leonardo DiCaprio wrote on Instagram, "Actor, activist, passionate environmentalist, and champion of the arts. His unwavering commitment to protecting our planet and inspiring change matched his immense talent. His impact will endure for generations to come."
As per BBC, Jane Fonda, who worked with Redford, said he "was a beautiful person in every way."
She added, "It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can't stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."
The statement began, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and friend, Robert Redford."
"Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the US and around the world," read the statement," it read.
"Beyond his enormous contributions to culture at large, we will miss his generosity, clarity of purpose, curiosity, rebellious spirit, and his love for the creative process. We are humbled to be among the stewards of his remarkable legacy, which will continue to guide the Institute in perpetuity," the statement read further.
Robert Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, whom he married in 2009, according to CBS News. He is also survived by two daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife and fellow activist Lola Van Wagenen.