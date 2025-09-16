Robert Redford Passes Away At 89: Meryl Streep, James Gunn, Morgan Freeman Pay Tribute To The Oscar-Winning Legend

Robert Redford Death: Hollywood legend and Sundance Founder died at the age of 89 on Tuesday. Hollywood celebs remembered the icon with heartfelt tributes.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Robert Redford death
Actor, director, activist Robert Redford dies at 89 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Robert Redford died early Tuesday morning at his home in Utah

  • The legendary star turned director was 89

  • Hollywood celebs, including Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman and James Gunn, among others, paid tributes to the icon

Robert Redford, actor turned director and activist, passed away in Utah on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, confirmed his publicist Cindi Berger, Chairman and CEO of Rogers and Cowan PMK, reported CNN. The Oscar-winning legend was 89.

Robert Redford dies

In a statement, Berger said, "Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly," and added, "The family requests privacy."

Who was Robert Redford?

The charming actor starred in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Candidate (1972), The Sting (1973), The Way We Were (1973), The Great Waldo Pepper (1975), All the President’s Men (1976), and The Old Man & the Gun (2018), among others. Redford made his directorial debut in 1980 with Ordinary People, which won four Academy Awards, including best director. He also helmed A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994) and The Horse Whisperer (1998).

He was also the founder of Sundance Institute, known for the Sundance Film Festival, which promotes independent films and supports emerging filmmakers and artists.

Related Content
Related Content
Alan Yu Menglong dies after falling from a building - X
Chinese Actor-Singer Alan Yu Menglong Passes Away At 37 After Falling Off A Building In Beijing

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Hollywood celebs pay tribute to the legend

Several Hollywood celebs paid tribute to the indie patriarch. Meryl Streep, who co-starred with Redford in Out of Africa and Lions for Lambs, in a statement to Deadline, said, "One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace, my lovely friend."

Morgan Freeman shared a picture with Redford from one of their films and wrote on Instagram, "There are certain people you know that you’re going to click with. After working with Robert Redford on Brubaker in 1980, we instantly became friends. Working with him again in An Unfinished Life was a dream come true. Rest peacefully, my friend."

"I grew up with his movies: his quiet, unforced performances and ever-present grace. He was THE movie star, and will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace, Robert," wrote James Gunn, in his obituary for the star. He also shared his favourite ten movies of the Hollywood icon.

Stephen King wrote, "Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89."

3 Idiots fame actor Achyut Potdar dies - X
Veteran Actor Achyut Potdar, Best Known For His Role In 3 Idiots, Passes Away At 90

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio wrote on Instagram, "Actor, activist, passionate environmentalist, and champion of the arts. His unwavering commitment to protecting our planet and inspiring change matched his immense talent. His impact will endure for generations to come."

As per BBC, Jane Fonda, who worked with Redford, said he "was a beautiful person in every way."

She added, "It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can't stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."

Sundance Film Festival also released a statement offering its heartfelt tribute to the legend.

The statement began, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and friend, Robert Redford."

"Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the US and around the world," read the statement," it read.

"Beyond his enormous contributions to culture at large, we will miss his generosity, clarity of purpose, curiosity, rebellious spirit, and his love for the creative process. We are humbled to be among the stewards of his remarkable legacy, which will continue to guide the Institute in perpetuity," the statement read further.

Robert Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, whom he married in 2009, according to CBS News. He is also survived by two daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife and fellow activist Lola Van Wagenen.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Tigers Win By 8 Runs

  2. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  3. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  4. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  5. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

  5. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. Trump Tariffs May Push India Toward Russia, Say Democrats

  3. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  4. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  5. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP