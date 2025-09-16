Robert Redford Death: Hollywood legend and Sundance Founder died at the age of 89 on Tuesday. Hollywood celebs remembered the icon with heartfelt tributes.

Who was Robert Redford?

The charming actor starred in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Candidate (1972), The Sting (1973), The Way We Were (1973), The Great Waldo Pepper (1975), All the President’s Men (1976), and The Old Man & the Gun (2018), among others. Redford made his directorial debut in 1980 with Ordinary People, which won four Academy Awards, including best director. He also helmed A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994) and The Horse Whisperer (1998).