Chinese actor and singer Alan Yu Menglong died from a fall on Thursday
According to the police investigation, criminal suspicion has been ruled out
The news was confirmed by his management team
Chinese actor, singer and music video director Alan Yu Menglong, known for his appearance in the hit fantasy romance Eternal Love, passed away on Thursday (September 11) after falling from a building. He was 37.
As per reports, Menglong's management team confirmed the news of his demise via a statement on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.
Alan Yu Menglong dies
“With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Yu Menglong fell to his death on Sept 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong," the statement read, according to Asia One.
Alan Yu Menglong's sudden death has left his fans heartbroken. Tributes have poured in on social media for the young actor.
How Alan Yu Menglong died
Reportedly, the actor fell from the fifth floor of a residence in Beijing’s Chaoyang district.
A report in Asia One states that an unverified source shared on Weibo that the actor had attended a private gathering at a friend’s home on September 10. He was said to have gone to sleep at 2 am in one of the bedrooms and locked the door behind him. But when his friends were leaving the flat at 6 am, they found him missing. His body was later discovered on the ground floor by a resident.
The post has now been deleted.
Who Was Alan Yu Menglong?
Alan was born in 1988 in Urumqi, Xinjiang. He started his career from a reality show in 2013 when he participated in the Chinese singing competition Super Boy. He got into acting with the web drama Go Princess Go, for which he received an overwhelming response.
He also starred in Eternal Love, where he played the role of Bai Qian's brother. His other works include The Moon Brightens For You and Xuan-Yuan Sword: Han Cloud. Apart from singing and acting, he also worked as a music video director.