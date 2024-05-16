The singer was performing in Assam when the incident took place. As the singer was performing his hit songs, the policewoman was seen on stage hugging the singer and talking to him. The singer dealt with her respectfully and kept talking to her. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Zubeen Garg addressed the matter and her suspension. He said, “She shouldn’t have been suspended. I am posting on social media as well, I got to know on Wednesday, the concert happened a week ago. It’s not a bad thing that she came, hugged, and cried. I am feeling bad about it as someone she admires. I don’t know exactly what led to the suspension. I will take some action for sure on this.”