Zubeen Garg Reacts To Policewoman Suspended For Hugging Him On Stage In Assam, Speaks In Her Defence

Zubeen Garg has reacted to the news of the policewoman getting suspended for hugging him on stage. The incident took place in Assam.

Zubeen Garg Photo: X
Singer Zubeen Garg, best known for ‘Ya Ali’ in Gangster’, recently made news when a video of a policewoman hugging him on stage went viral. The video showed the cop hugging him and talking to him emotionally on stage. However, the cop was later suspended. In a latest interview, the singer has spoken in defense of her and has reacted to the news.

The singer was performing in Assam when the incident took place. As the singer was performing his hit songs, the policewoman was seen on stage hugging the singer and talking to him. The singer dealt with her respectfully and kept talking to her. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Zubeen Garg addressed the matter and her suspension. He said, “She shouldn’t have been suspended. I am posting on social media as well, I got to know on Wednesday, the concert happened a week ago. It’s not a bad thing that she came, hugged, and cried. I am feeling bad about it as someone she admires. I don’t know exactly what led to the suspension. I will take some action for sure on this.”

The singer continued, “All this happens only sometimes. I try to always stop it and cooperate with people, with their emotions. People adore me a lot, so they don’t do this often.” He also talked about the incident in a social media post. He shared a news clipping and wrote, “I know there are norms attached to uniforms. But love is, and must, not be a punishable offense.”

Take a look at the post shared by Garg here.

The 51-year-old singer started his career by singing Assamese songs. He has sung and directed the music for popular films like ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahaani’ and ‘Dil Toh Deewana Hai’ to name a few.

