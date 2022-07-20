Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Assam Heartthrob, Singer Zubeen Garg Sustains Injuries, Hospitalised

Ace singer and music composer from Assam, Zubeen Garg was hospitalised after he sustained a head injury due to a fall here.

Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 3:12 pm

He was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night, and will be flown to Guwahati from Dibrugarh in an air ambulance at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to reports, the singer fell down in the washroom of a resort. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors performed a CT scan. It is learnt that the vital parameters of the singer are stable.

Doctors said that Zubeen has received stitches on his head.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if needed, the singer will be flown out in an air ambulance for further treatment. He also instructed the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner to keep a close watch on his condition.

The state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta was also monitoring the situation closely.

Zubeen Garg has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. Some of his most popular songs include "Ya Ali" from the Bollywood movie 'Gangster', "Dil Tu Hi Bataa" from Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3', etc.

Zubeen has also acted in a few movies.

[With Inputs From IANS]

