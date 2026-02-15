IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan ‘Silly’ And ‘Unbecoming’ For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

India face Pakistan in Colombo with focus on the the continuation of the ‘no handshake’ stance
Sanjay Manjrekar criticised the policy on social media, calling it “silly” and “unbecoming”
The BCCI introduced the measure after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India will take on Pakistan in the biggest match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage. The marquee clash will take place in Colombo on Sunday. Along with the on-field action, the spotlight will be equally on whether India will observe their ‘no handshake’ policy against Pakistan.
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar voiced his opinion about the policy under which Indian players skip the customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts both at the toss and after the match. Manjrekar took to social media to term the move “silly” and “unbecoming” of a country like India.
“This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started,” Manjrekar posted on X. “It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all.”
The BCCI instituted the ‘no handshake’ policy following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s subsequent military response termed ‘Operation Sindoor’.
Ahead of the India-Pakistan match, both captains also discussed the issue of whether their players would shake hands.
“We will see about it (handshake) tomorrow,” Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said. “The game should be played in real spirit, the way it has been played since it started. The rest is up to them (India), what they want to do.”
“Why are you highlighting that (handshake issue)?” India’s Suryakumar Yadav said. “We are here to play cricket. We will play good cricket. We will take all those calls tomorrow. We will see tomorrow.”