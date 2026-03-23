The 50 Winner: Shiv Thakare Beats Faisal Shaikh; His Lucky Fan Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money

Shiv lifted the golden trophy of The 50 season 1. One of his lucky fans who supported him throughout the show received Rs 50 lakh. His name is Sitaram Prahlad Aghav. On winning the amount, he told Shiv in Hindi, "My family and I do farming. I was very happy, but was also afraid that maybe it’s a fraud. I followed you because I have watched your previous shows. I dreamt of getting my parents a car and house, so I will now be able to give them that."