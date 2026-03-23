The 50 Winner: Shiv Thakare Beats Faisal Shaikh; His Lucky Fan Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money

Summary of this article
Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner of The 50 Season 1.
Shiv defeated Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Krishna Shroff, and Immortal Kaka in the final task.
One of Shiv's fans, who supported him throughout the show, won the Rs 50 lakh prize pot.
The 50 winner: Gaming reality show The 50 Season 1, held on Sunday (March 22), got its first winner as Shiv Thakare lifted the coveted trophy, all thanks to Prince Narula for giving him the ticket to the finale after winning in the semi-finals. Shiv defeated Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Krishna Shroff, and Immortal Kaka in the final task. The former Bigg Boss 16 runner-up helped one of his fans win the Rs 50 lakh prize pot.
Shiv Thakare is the winner of The 50
Shiv Thakare, Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff, Immortal Kaka and Rajat Dalal were the top five contenders of The 50. Dalal was the first to be eliminated in the finale. The final challenge, consisting of four stages, was performed by the remaining four contestants, with Shiv emerging as the winner and Faisu as the runner-up.
Shiv was initially eliminated during the ticket-to-finale challenge during the semi-finals on Saturday (March 21). Prince decided to exit The 50 finale voluntarily, sacrificing the ticket to the finale for Shiv.
Shiv lifted the golden trophy of The 50 season 1. One of his lucky fans who supported him throughout the show received Rs 50 lakh. His name is Sitaram Prahlad Aghav. On winning the amount, he told Shiv in Hindi, "My family and I do farming. I was very happy, but was also afraid that maybe it’s a fraud. I followed you because I have watched your previous shows. I dreamt of getting my parents a car and house, so I will now be able to give them that."
The 50's grand finale aired on JioCinema on Sunday (March 22) at 9 pm. and was telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.