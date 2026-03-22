The 50: Prince Narula Gives His Ticket To Finale To Shiv Thakare; Final Contestants, When And Where To Watch

The 50: To everyone's surprise, Prince Narula decided to quit the show ahead of the finale. He gave the finale ticket to his co-contestant Shiv Thakare.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Prince Narula
Prince Narula gives The 50 ticket to finale to Shiv Thakare Photo: Instagram/Prince Narula
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prince Narula gave up his Ticket to Finale in The 50 for Shiv Thakare.

  • Narula voluntarily decided to sacrifice the spot.

  • Here are the details of The 50 finale.

The 50, inspired by the Spanish show of the same name, is one of the most ambitious unscripted reality shows on Indian television. The gaming-based reality show premiered on February 1, with 50 celebrity contestants locked inside a Mahal. The show, which witnessed lots of drama, chaos, strategy, betrayals, unexpected twists, and discrimination, is set for the finale. During the semi-finals on Saturday (March 21) night, Prince Narula entered the finale with the other four contestants. However, to everyone's surprise, he decided not to go ahead with the show. Narula chose to give the finale ticket to his co-contestant Shiv Thakare, leaving his fans emotional and disappointed. Many also criticised him for the decision.

Prince Narula sacrifices his finale spot for Shiv Thakare

Prince Narula decided to exit The 50 finale voluntarily. He said, “When I came here on the first day, a lot of people lined up behind me to lead them; that was my victory.” He revealed he came on the show for his wife, and wanted to lead his brothers on the show. Had Faisu not won, Prince would have given him the finale ticket, as he sees him as the best competition. He called it the end of his journey, as he writes his own victory and defeat. “I don’t wish to go forward in the game, and want to give my ticket to the finale to Shiv. I want him to go ahead,” he added.

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The actor said he wants to go home and meet his daughter, calling her his trophy. He wants to see anybody win, except for Rajat Dalal, as he feels the latter's contribution in the show has been zero in terms of tasks.

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The 50 finale contestants

Shiv Thakare, Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Rajat Dalal, Kaka, and Krishna Shroff are the finalists, who will compete for the prize money of ₹40,44,000.

When and where to watch The 50 grand finale

The grand finale of The 50 will air on JioHotstar and Colors TV on Sunday (March 22). The episode will go live on JioHotstar at 9 PM, and an hour and a half later, it will air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

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