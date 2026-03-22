The 50: Prince Narula Gives His Ticket To Finale To Shiv Thakare; Final Contestants, When And Where To Watch

Prince Narula sacrifices his finale spot for Shiv Thakare

Prince Narula decided to exit The 50 finale voluntarily. He said, “When I came here on the first day, a lot of people lined up behind me to lead them; that was my victory.” He revealed he came on the show for his wife, and wanted to lead his brothers on the show. Had Faisu not won, Prince would have given him the finale ticket, as he sees him as the best competition. He called it the end of his journey, as he writes his own victory and defeat. “I don’t wish to go forward in the game, and want to give my ticket to the finale to Shiv. I want him to go ahead,” he added.