Initial Probe Suggests Detonators Used In Red Fort Blast; Possible Links With Faridabad Terror Module

Investigators probing the Red Fort blast that killed nine people and injured 20 others have found preliminary evidence suggesting the use of detonators and traces of ammonium nitrate and fuel oil, indicating a planned explosion rather than an accidental fire, PTI reported.
The vehicle involved with a Haryana registration number — is being traced through CCTV footage and ownership records. Investigating agencies suspect possible links to a recently busted terror module in Faridabad, where over 2,900 kg of explosive-making materials, including detonators, timers, and chemicals, were seized last week.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting with top officials from the Intelligence Bureau, National Investigation Agency, and Delhi Police to assess the situation and strengthen counter-terror coordination. The meeting is expected to review security protocols at key installations nationwide amid growing concerns of an organised network behind the blast.
Authorities have not ruled out cross-border connections and are treating the explosion as a potential terror attack, with multiple agencies jointly investigating the incident.
A high-intensity explosion ripped near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort metro station on the evening of November 10, 2025, around 6:42–7:00 pm local time. The blast tore the vehicle apart, set multiple nearby vehicles on fire and shattered glass across the busy junction.
Emergency teams , including seven fire tenders, rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames, eyewitnesses described scenes of smoke, fire and panic as bystanders fled. Authorities evacuated the immediate area and cordoned off a broad perimeter while forensic teams began initial evidence collection.
At least nine people were killed and more than 20 were injured and taken to LNJP Hospital.