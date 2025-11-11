Delhi Red Fort Blast: 8 Dead, 30 injured, Gov Exploring All Angles In Investigation

Nazish, whose brother in law Mohsin drives an e auto rickshaw near Lal Qila chowk, spoke to Outlook. “I got calls from all our relatives after the blast. I tried calling my brother in law Mohsin 17 times, but he didn’t answer. His phone was later found by the Lal Qila police. I went to the Police station, but I wasn’t allowed to enter the police station due to high security. Then we came to the LNJP hospital but could not see Mohsin yet.” said Nazish